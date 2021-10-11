Trans actor Theo Germaine to star in horror set in conversion therapy camp

Since non-binary Trans actor Theo Germaine was a child, they dreamed of breaking into the horror film industry. That dream is finally becoming a reality as they join forces with one of Hollywood’s most spine-tingling production companies in the genre, Blumhouse.

Germaine, who uses both ‘he’ and ‘they’ pronouns, was the first to be cast in this as of yet untitled horror story set in a conversion therapy camp. The former Out100 honouree is best known for their role as James Sullivan in Netflix’s The Politician but for them, horror has always been the dream.

“I’ve dreamed of getting to work in this genre since I was a kid,” Germaine Tweeted to announce his involvement in the production. “This is for 12-year-old me, who was obsessed with horror films, and was the only kid in my school who read @FANGORIA.”

In a sweet note, the young actor added, “This is also for my late uncle, who collected Friday the 13th merch and also loved horror.”

The actor and production company alike are keeping tight-lipped about the details of the plot, but the film has been described as a “queer empowerment story” and the original title, which has now been abandoned, was Whistler Camp.

This film marks gay filmmaker John Logan’s directorial debut and he is sure to make a strong addition to the horror-making team.

A three-time Oscar nominee, Logan has already made his name in the industry as a screenwriter for major features such as Skyfall, The Aviator, Gladiator and Alien: Covenant, and he’s the writer behind this upcoming title as well.

In the horror realm, Logan is also the creator of Penny Dreadful, a gothic horror series on Showtime and Sky, as well as the spin-off, Penny Dreadful: City of Angels, so he should feel quite at home working with Blumhouse.

Alongside Theo Germaine, Footloose‘s Kevin Bacon will star and take on the role of executive producer. Bacon took his first steps into the horror genre early in his career with his role as Jack in Friday the 13th and is “thrilled to be joining this incredible project”.

As of yet, there is no release date for the film, but we’re on the edge of our seats.