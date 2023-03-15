Béar Féile is back! Ireland’s biggest bear event to make triumphant return to Dublin

Calling all bears, otters, cubs and others! Get your growl on because Ireland’s biggest bear event is returning to Dublin.

Béar Féile is set to take over the capital for four days of fantastic activities, kicking off on Thursday, March 23, with a Meet and Greet in PennyLane. Later on, the crowd will mosey on down to Bridie’s Bar for a welcome night party with DJ Gerry Moore on the decks.

On Friday evening, the festivities continue with the traditional Bear Céilí in Street 66, followed by a FUR takeover of the Sound House with DJ El Styra.

The following morning, the infamous Bear Bus will take to the streets of Dublin for a fun-filled Cabearet tour of the city courtesy of Adrian and Kris Kapelli. The journey finishes up in All My Friends, where a Bingo Disco with Cathal and DJ Paddy Fabulous awaits.

One of the weekend’s highlights takes place on Saturday night, as the Button Factory hosts the highly-anticipated Mr Bear Ireland competition, sponsored by The George. With music from Depeche Shop Boys and DJ Corky, contestants will battle it out for the honour of representing Dublin Bears and Ireland at events both at home and abroad, and for those who can’t make it, GCN will be live streaming the show on Facebook.

Béar Féile winds down on Sunday in PantiBar with a special appearance from Niamh Kavanagh and tunes from DJ Gerry Moore once again. Finally, for those feeling lucky, the Bear Bingo afterparty will take place in The George, hosted by Shirley Temple Bar and friends.

Tickets for this unmissable occasion are available now on Eventbrite, and although the night-time parties are just for the Bears, daytime activities are open to all! Furthermore, if you still have a ticket from the 2020 festival that was cancelled due to the pandemic, it will be valid this March.