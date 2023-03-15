Hundreds gather at funeral to pay tribute to trans teen Brianna Ghey

Today, March 15, people gathered at St Elphin’s Parish Church in Warrington for the funeral of Brianna Ghey, the 16-year-old trans girl who was murdered in England.

Huge crowds gathered from 2.45 pm, wearing all shades of pink to pay tribute to the teenager, as requested by the family, who said it was their daughter’s favourite colour. A white carriage carried Brianna’s pink coffin in front of the church while a rendition of Lana Del Rey’s ‘Video Games’ was playing.

The funeral of #BriannaGhey is taking place in #Warrington. Her school, Birchwood High, say she taught them a lesson: about strength and the determination to be your true self. 🏳️‍⚧️ The 16-year-old was killed last month. pic.twitter.com/REiuT8xckL — Hits Radio News | Manchester (@hitsmcrnews) March 15, 2023

Alongside the in-person service, a tribute website was set up to honour Brianna Ghey, with the family requesting that funeral attendees donate to the Mindfulness in School Project as opposed to purchasing flowers. The charity works to “improve the lives of a generation of children and young people by making a genuine, positive difference to their mental health and wellbeing”.

The Ghey family shared their request with the following message: “I believe that our children are struggling with their mental health more than ever. I hope that by supporting organisations such as MiSP, we can help children live healthy fulfilled lives. Brianna struggled with her mental health, and I wish that there were better resources to support her when she needed it.”

💜 Our hearts and thoughts are with Brianna Ghey’s loved ones as she is laid to rest today. pic.twitter.com/a6RjHjbeU5 — Royal Vauxhall Tavern (@thervt) March 15, 2023

Tributes have poured in on social media from the whole community, with people paying their respect to Brianna and her family. “Dearly, I hope that her family sees justice served, and that this country sees the light and understands why we must cherish and protect trans youth,” wrote one Twitter user.

“I can’t believe we are here to say good bye – we miss you Brianna Ghey.” – poems were read by friends to hundreds of people at St Elphin’s church. Somewhere Over The Rainbow was played followed by Andrew Lloyd Webber’s All I Ask Of You as Brianna’s funeral came to a close pic.twitter.com/jPMH4seLzM — Lauren Moss (@LaurenM0ss) March 15, 2023

“White horses with pink plumes leading a white carriage with a pink coffin containing the body of a 16-year-old girl. Utterly dreadful. I hope Brianna Ghey and her family find peace. I hope our country finds understanding,” another person commented.

The order of service for Brianna Ghey’s funeral pic.twitter.com/KJK3BkbKqj — Olivia Williams (@livs_wills) March 15, 2023

Adding to the tributes, another posted, “I have a heavy heart today thinking of Brianna Ghey and her friends and family on this incredibly sad day that they lay her to rest.”

Sending our love and solidarity to Brianna Ghey's family, friends and loved ones today on the day of her funeral. Her tragic death never should have happened, it is essential that we continue fighting against transphobic violence. RIP Brianna Ghey, you will never be forgotten. pic.twitter.com/h5MDECrXpC — Trans & Intersex Pride Dublin 🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈 (@DubTrans) March 15, 2023

Brianna Ghey was found dead in the afternoon of February 11 in Linear Park, in England, where her body was discovered with multiple stab wounds. Two local teens were arrested in connection with the murder on Monday and have been in police custody since then. Two suspects have been charged with murder and the trial date has been set to July 10, 2023.

After news of Brianna’s death broke, people attended candlelight vigils in her memory across the UK. The LGBTQ+ community in Ireland also organised events in several cities and towns, turning out in huge numbers carrying photos of the teenager and trans flags to show solidarity with all those affected.