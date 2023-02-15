Two suspects charged with murder of trans teen Brianna Ghey

On Wednesday, February 15, Cheshire police announced that a 15-year-old female from Warrington and a 15-year-old male from Leigh have been charged with the murder of trans teenager Brianna Ghey. Detectives also said in a statement that “all lines of enquiry are being explored, including whether this was a hate crime” and urged people to “avoid speculation online and be wary of sharing misinformation relating to the case.”

16-year-old Brianna Ghey was found dead in the afternoon of February 11 in Linear Park, in England, where her body was discovered with multiple stab wounds. Two local teens were arrested in connection with the murder on Monday and have been in police custody since then.

Following her death on Saturday 11 February, the family of Brianna Ghey have provided the following tribute: "Brianna was a much loved daughter, granddaughter, and baby sister. She was a larger than life character who would leave a lasting impression on all that met her. (1/4) pic.twitter.com/4WpEDbqn4b — Warrington Police (@PoliceWarr) February 13, 2023

Paying tribute to the girl after news of her death broke and commenting on the current situation for the UK trans community, trans model and activist Monroe Bergdorf said: “This incessant and violent culture war that the trans community is being relentlessly subjected to, on both sides of the Atlantic, is having real-life consequences on our mental health and physical safety.

“When you advocate for exclusion, erasure and segregation, you are advocating for death, harm and pain. We have seen this all before, yet little seems to have been learned,” the activist continued.

“Transphobia costs lives. We are burying our loved ones way before their time. We all need to do what we can, with everything we have to protect queer and trans youth. The UK government and the British press have blood on their hands,” Bergdorf said. “Rest in peace Brianna Ghey. Sending love and solidarity to her family and friends.”

Vigils in memory of Brianna were held in many cities across the UK, and more are planned for today. Family, friends, the LGBTQ+ community and allies gathered to pay their respects and show solidarity and support to the whole trans community, with posters of Brianna and trans flags present at all vigils.

Trans and Intersex Pride Dublin have organised a vigil to pay tribute to Brianna in Dublin as well. It will take place tonight, Wednesday, February 15, at 6pm at The Spire, and everyone is welcome to join. Other vigils in her memory will also take place in Belfast, Derry and Kilkenny.

Moreover, a GoFundMe to support Brianna’s family was created after the news broke, and at the time of writing, it has already gathered more than £88,000. If you wish to contribute, you can find the fundraiser here.