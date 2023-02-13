Two arrested in connection with the murder of trans teen Brianna Ghey

Two teenagers have been arrested following the murder of Brianna Ghey, a 16-year-old trans girl in Warrington, England.

Brianna’s body was found on a path in Linear Park on the afternoon of Saturday, February 11. Emergency services were dispatched to the park where her body was discovered with multiple stab wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two local teens, a boy and a girl aged 15, were taken in for questioning and remain in police custody on suspicion of murder.

Detective Chief Superintendent Mike Evans said, “This is a truly awful attack on a 16-year-old girl, who has sadly lost her very short life. We are appealing for any information that will help us find who has done this to Brianna.”

The police department shared that they are reviewing several enquiries concerning her death and doing everything they can to establish the circumstances of what happened.

They are also asking for help from the local community. Businesses are being asked to share their CCTV footage, and anyone who was driving near Culcheth Linear Park around 3.00 pm on Saturday is encouraged to review their dashcam footage for any information that could help with the investigation.

Brianna’s family described her as “beautiful, witty, and hilarious,” and they said, “The loss of her young life has left a massive hole in our family, and we know that the teachers and her friends who were involved in her life will feel the same.”

In 2022, the UK was condemned as a “country of concern” for trans people by the Council of Europe and statistics showed that hate crimes against trans individuals rose by 56%. Earlier this year, the UK government blocked the Gender Recognition Reform bill passed in Scotland, in an unprecedented move that has been called “a shameful attack on trans rights”.

Activists are demanding that Self ID legislation is passed so that trans individuals receive basic dignity on government documents like death certificates, but because of the current gender recognition laws in the UK, Brianna Ghey‘s death certificate will misgender her.

Because Britain does not have Self ID, trans teenager Brianna Ghey cannot be buried as her true self. She won’t be allowed the dignity of having ‘beloved daughter’ on her gravestone. Or a correct death certificate. All because the mob oppose something they don’t understand. — India Willoughby (@IndiaWilloughby) February 13, 2023

Writer and activist Shon Faye shared that since her death, “…Brianna has been othered and deadnamed by our mainstream media and widely misgendered and objectified across social media because extreme hatred towards trans women and girls has been sanctioned in the U.K. for years.”

Bouquets of flowers and loving tributes have been left at the entrance to Culcheth Linear Park in memory of Brianna Ghey who was a Year 11 pupil at Birchwood High School. Her TikTok account has also been flooded with comments and tributes.

Police remain at the scene here at Culcheth Linear Park in Warrington. The collection of flowers is continuing to grow as well wishers turn up to pay their respects to Brianna Ghey @MENnewsdesk pic.twitter.com/XWIkudvFAB — Tom George (@TomGeorgeMEN) February 13, 2023

Vigils are being held locally and abroad to honour and remember Brianna. Trans & Intersex Pride Dublin is organising a vigil inviting the LGBTQ+ community and allies to pay respects and mourn her loss, meeting at The Spire at 6pm on Wednesday, February 15.

If you have been affected by this story or are looking to reach out to someone for support or advice or just to talk, there are numerous services available for LGBTQ+ people, listed below, and many offer instant messaging support.

Samaritans

SpunOut.ie

LGBT Helplines

The Switchboard

Dublin Lesbian Line

Belong To

TENI

Pieta House

Jigsaw

Mental Health Ireland

Garda Confidential Line