Jakub Jankto makes history as highest-profile active male footballer to come out as gay

International footballer Jakub Jankto came out as gay in a powerful video shared on social media on February 13, becoming the highest-profile male footballer currently playing professionally to do so.

Jakub Jankto, the 27-year-old Czech Republic international and Getafe midfielder on loan at Sparta Prague, shared a powerful video coming out as gay to all his followers. “I want to live my life in freedom without fear,” he said in the video.

Jankto made his senior debut for his national football team in 2017 and scored a total of four goals in 45 appearances. Since joining Sparta Prague on loan last August, he has made 10 league appearances.

In the video, the footballer speaks directly to his followers, saying: “Hi, I’m Jakub Jankto. Like everybody else, I have my strengths, I have my weaknesses; I have a family, I have my friends.”

“I have a job, which I have been doing it as best as I can, for years, with seriousness, professionalism and passion,” he continued. “Like everybody else, I also want to live my life in freedom without fears, without prejudice, without violence, but with love.”

Jankto concluded the video by saying, “I am homosexual, and I no longer want to hide myself.”

To support the player’s decision to come out, Sparta Prague published a statement, saying: “Jakub spoke openly about his sexual orientation with the club some time ago. Everything else concerns his personal life. No further comments. No more questions. You have our support. Live your life, Jacob. Nothing else matters.”

In a Twitter post on their official account, the Premier League also shared their support, with the following words: “We’re with you, Jakub. Football is for everyone.”

The midfielder is the latest active pro footballer to have recently come out as gay. The first to do so in 2021 was Australian footballer Josh Cavallo, who has since been very vocal about LGBTQ+ rights and combating homophobia in sports.

Last May, Blackpool player Jake Daniels became the UK’s only openly gay active male professional footballer when he came out through a club statement.