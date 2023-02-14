Competition: Win tickets to Beyond The Pale music festival featuring the iconic Grace Jones

Musician and all-around artist Grace Jones has been announced as headliner at this year’s magical Beyond The Pale music and arts festival and GCN readers are in luck because we have a pair of tickets to give away.

Following the huge success of the first edition last year, the Beyond The Pale festival returns to the stunning Glendalough Estate from June 16 to 18 this year for another weekend full of music and art.

Organisers have announced that this year’s headliner will be none other than living legend Grace Jones. Crowned as Disco Queen and celebrated as the ultimate Gay Icon, Grace Jones will take the stage in Glendalough to perform her groundbreaking music for her Irish fans.

It will be the artist’s only performance in Ireland this summer, and her set will cover all her greatest successes, ranging from her very first album Portfolio, to her latest music and including unforgettable hits like ‘La Vie En Rose’ and ‘Slave to the Rhythm’. What’s more, she will be in great company at the festival, which boasts an incredible lineup of musicians like Hot Chip, Jon Hopkins and Dublin’s queer favourites Pillow Queens.

Tickets for the whole weekend are on sale on the Beyond The Pale website, starting from €215. But if you wish to test your luck, you can enter the competition below and take a chance at becoming the winner of a pair of tickets for the whole weekend. All you have to do is answer the following question.

What’s the title of Grace Jones’s very first album?

The competition closes on March 31. Winners will be contacted directly and shared on social media.

By submitting this form, you give GCN consent to process your personal information for the purposes of conducting this competition. More information on how we protect your privacy can be found here.

Notice: JavaScript is required for this content.