Trial date set for suspects charged with murder of trans teen Brianna Ghey

A trial date of July 10, 2023, has been set for the two suspects accused of killing Brianna Ghey. The trial will take place at Liverpool Crown Court, and it is expected to last for three weeks.

A hearing for the teens charged with the murder of Brianna Ghey has been provisionally scheduled for May 2, two months in advance of the trial.

Brianna Ghey, a 16-year-old trans girl living in Warrington, England, was found stabbed to death in Culcheth Linear Park near her home on February 11. The two suspects, a male and a female, both aged 15, were arrested on murder charges the next day.

Her family remembers their daughter, granddaughter, and baby sister as “beautiful, witty, and hilarious”.

Vigils in memory of Brianna were held in many cities across the UK and Ireland. Family, friends, the LGBTQ+ community and allies gathered to pay their respects and show solidarity and support to the whole trans community.

Transphobia kills. Period. Brianna Ghey deserved better. She should still be smiling. She should flourish and dance. She should just get to be a kid, not a headline. May her memory be a revolution. pic.twitter.com/oR388nGzQm — Rev. Dr. Jacqui Lewis (@RevJacquiLewis) February 15, 2023

Many activists have drawn attention to the fact that the UK does not currently allow minors to change their legal gender identity, so under the current law, Brianna’s death certificate will misgender her and not use her chosen name.

Trans man Torran Nathaniel Turner has created a petition demanding that the UK government amend the Gender Recognition Act so that people who were unable to acquire a Gender Recognition Certificate (GRC) in life can bypass the cumbersome process and receive death certificates that accurately reflect their name and gender.

Turner said, “The aim of the petition is to ensure that any trans person (of any age) who dies or is diagnosed with a terminal illness can be granted a GRC via statutory declaration.” At the time of writing, the petition has reached over 12,000 signatures.

Brianna impacted thousands of people with her presence on TikTok, and worldwide tributes are being made in her memory. On the platform, she often talked about being bullied in school for being trans.

If you have been affected by this story or are looking to reach out to someone for support or advice or just to talk, there are numerous services available for LGBTQ+ people, listed below, and many offer instant messaging support.

