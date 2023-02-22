Eurovision 2023 announces hosts and LGBTQ+ fans are obsessed

The lineup of hosts for this year’s Eurovision Song Contest has finally been revealed and it includes some names that queer fans seem to be absolutely obsessed about.

The presenting trio for the two semi-finals comprises award-winning actress Hannah Waddingham, Ukrainian singer Julia Sanina and Britain’s Got Talent judge Alesha Dixon. They will be joined for the grand final by none other than Irish national treasure Graham Norton.

The UK is hosting this year’s edition of the international music show on behalf of 2022 winner Ukraine, due to the still ongoing Russian invasion. The contest will take place at the M&S Bank Arena Liverpool in May, with a total of 37 countries participating in it.

Irish fans of the show are still waiting to find out who will represent Ireland at this year’s competition. The six acts vying to be Ireland’s 2023 Eurovision entry were revealed in January, and the shortlist includes former Sex Pistol, John Lydon.

Introducing Liverpool’s new Fab Four 🥳 Your #Eurovision2023 hosts are: ⭐️ Graham Norton

⭐️ Hannah Waddingham

⭐️ Julia Sanina

⭐️ Alesha Dixon Read all about them here: https://t.co/bAKRjTrTnL pic.twitter.com/tzCiMWPHUh — Eurovision Song Contest (@Eurovision) February 22, 2023

While many fans were less than impressed with Lydon’s inclusion due to rumours that he may be a Trump supporter, they certainly are very excited about the lineup of hosts for this year’s Eurovision. Other than the obvious excitement expressed about the announcement of queer favourite Graham Norton being among the names, the gays were particularly ecstatic about the inclusion of actress Hannah Waddingham.

Best known for her role in American TV series Ted Lasso, Hannah Waddingham has also gained huge popularity for playing Septa Unella in Game of Thrones, a character also dubbed “The Shame Nun”.

Never forget when Alesha Dixon was on Drag Race. Icon. pic.twitter.com/joKSdH1WuL — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) February 22, 2023

One Twitter user commented on the news of Hannah Waddingham being one of the Eurovision’s hosts by writing: “In case Eurovision wasn’t gay enough this year they’re going to have all Europeans screaming ‘mother’ for 4 hours.”

Another person tweeted, “#Eurovision appoints Shame Nun* as host. Gay men spontaneously evolve en masse to their final, most homosexual, form,” and then added, “Yes, I’m aware that Hannah Waddingham is a highly successful actor with a rich and varied credit list.”

hannah waddingham and alesha dixon hosting eurovision is the most random combo but somehow makes the most sense in the world for eurovision???? — hollie 🦋 (@lilymulders) February 22, 2023

Others were excited about several of the hosts, with someone saying: “Alesha Dixon and Hannah Waddingham hosting Eurovision, can’t believe it’s gay Christmas already.”

Waddingham herself commented on her inclusion among the hosts, saying that it was “a great privilege” to be involved in “one of the world’s greatest music festivals”. She then added, “But this year, perhaps more than ever, it is such a great honour to be standing shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine, a country which has carried itself with such strength and unity.”