Belfast queen among fierce new cast of Drag Race UK Season 6

Belfast’s Charra Tea has been announced among the cast members of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Season 6. The 23-year-old will join 11 other contestants battling it out to snatch the crown in new episodes coming soon to BBC Three and iPlayer.

Confirming her participation in the show on Tuesday, September 3, Charra Tea described it as “an absolute dream come BREW!”

Speaking to the BBC, she added: “I feel like I’m on a prank show and any minute now, someone’s going to pop up and say, ‘Just joking!’.

“I’m so excited! Meeting RuPaul for the first time is going to be so surreal. I’m obsessed and I’m hoping she can understand this gorgeous Belfast accent.”

Regarding her home city’s drag scene, she expressed that while it is small, it is “expanding with something for everyone”.

“There are so many amazing drag queens in the area, I’m so proud to represent Belfast on Drag Race UK.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RuPaul’s Drag Race UK (@dragraceukbbc)

She reports that her interest in drag was sparked by the film Hairspray, and as an “artsy kid growing up” she was always drawn to big, bold, bright colours which she incorporates into her act today. “Some people call it tacky, but I love that and I embrace the tacky!” the queen explained.

Audiences are also told to expect Charra Tea to be “a pop culture parrot”, and having performed for around five years now, she says: “I love the transformation and confidence that drag gives me.”

Ahead of the new episodes, she teased: “I’m very competitive. I always like to be the best. I’ve only competed a few times in drag, and only won once so hopefully I can win again…

“To win Drag Race UK would be incredible. Who goes on Drag Race and doesn’t want to win? I’m fun, fresh, I’m not afraid to be tacky and be myself and I love primary colours. I want that crown!”

Charra Tea will face serious competition in her quest for glory; with the other cast members including:

Actavia

This 21-year-old Welsh queen describes herself as “a bit of a chameleon” who blends camp, dance, energy and “a bit of stupidity”. She always likes to add a villainous look to her drag aesthetic but promises she’s actually “really approachable”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RuPaul’s Drag Race UK (@dragraceukbbc)

Chanel O’Conor

From the Isle of Bute in Scotland, 25-year-old Chanel O’Conor is a talented seamstress whose work has already featured on Drag Race UK. “I’m so proud of that, but it’s now time for me. I want to show off all of my creations ON ME – and I want to win!” she explained.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RuPaul’s Drag Race UK (@dragraceukbbc)

Dita Garbo

48 years young and from the sunny seaside town of Folkestone in Kent, Dita Garbo is here to serve burlesque Hollywood glamour. Being the oldest-ever contestant on Drag Race UK, she said she comes into the competition “with a lot of wisdom. If the younger queens need it, I’ll give them some motherly love and advice, but if they annoy me, I’ll tell them!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RuPaul’s Drag Race UK (@dragraceukbbc)

Kiki Snatch

With a snatched wast and a snatched face, this 25-year-old London queen is not just a look queen, but a big performer. “I can dance and sing whilst looking pretty doing it! You’re going to get cartwheels, splits, dips, tricks, games…You’re just going to have a fun, fabulous time,” she says.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RuPaul’s Drag Race UK (@dragraceukbbc)

Kyran Thrax

Hailing from Lancashire, 26-year-old Kyran Thrax has been doing drag for four years. While she can be intimidating when you first meet her, she’s “really soft and silly” underneath it all.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RuPaul’s Drag Race UK (@dragraceukbbc)

La Voix

43 years old from Stockton on Tees, this seasoned diva is known for big, loud, belty songs and making crowds laugh. She already has an impressive showbiz CV, including appearances on Britain’s Got Talent, and is excited to “relaunch and rebirth” her drag career in Season 6.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RuPaul’s Drag Race UK (@dragraceukbbc)

Lill

From Manchester, 36-year-old Lill is “creative and rebellious”. The queen has been doing drag for a decade and is excited to serve stylish looks and werk the runway in the upcoming episodes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RuPaul’s Drag Race UK (@dragraceukbbc)

Marmalade

“The crown jewel of Cardiff drag,” is how 24-year-old Marmalade describes herself. She brings Hollywood glamour wrapped up in a “gorgeous Welsh sense of stupidity”, and audiences can expect superb seamstress skills with some of her costumes already appearing on Drag Race UK in the past.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RuPaul’s Drag Race UK (@dragraceukbbc)

Rileasa Slaves

Born in St Lucia but now based in London, this 32-year-old performer is ready to be rileasa’d into the world. Drag has allowed her to face fears and embrace her LGBTQ+ identity and she says she brings “the sauce and a little something special to the competition that y’all have been missing out on!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RuPaul’s Drag Race UK (@dragraceukbbc)

Saki Yew

Originally from Melbourne, Australia, 33-year-old Saki Yew is now settled down in Manchester. This energetic performer is going to give it her all every time, mixing Aussie showgirl glamour with Filipino sass and a sprinkle of Northern wit and realness.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RuPaul’s Drag Race UK (@dragraceukbbc)

Zahirah Zapanta

Last but not least is 28-year-old Zahirah Zapanta, from the Philippines but now based in Nottingham. This beauty queen comes with her look correct, hair laid and performances fabulous, but warns “The personality is a chaotic mess!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RuPaul’s Drag Race UK (@dragraceukbbc)

All of these queens, including Belfast’s Charra Tea, will feature on Season 6 of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK. Each week, they’ll work to impress Mama Ru and her esteemed judging panel consisting of regulars Michelle Visage, Alan Carr and Graham Norton, as well as celebrity guests including Derry Girls‘ Siobhán McSweeney. The episodes are coming soon to BBC Three and iPlayer, so start your engines and get ready for a fierce new season that’s not to be missed!