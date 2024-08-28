Sister slay! Derry Girls' Siobhán McSweeney among guest judges announced for Drag Race UK Season 6

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK has just dropped the lineup of judges that will appear in the upcoming Season 6, which includes none other than Irish actor and presenter Siobhán McSweeney, otherwise known as Derry Girls’ Sister Michael.

With the return of Drag Race UK scheduled for this autumn, the iconic franchise has released a few juicy details about the upcoming season. Among the announcements is the full list of guest judges who will join Michelle Visage, Alan Carr and Graham Norton on the panel.

“A brand new series calls for a dazzling array of guest judges!” wrote the show’s official X account, before naming the likes of Alison Goldfrapp, Beverley Knight, Simon Le Bon MBE of Duran Duran, Mabel, Claire Richards and more. To the delight of all Irish fans, Siobhán McSweeney will also take up the temporary judging panel mantle in the upcoming season of Drag Race UK.

Born and raised in Aherla, County Cork, McSweeney is best known for her role as Sister Michael in the iconic TV series Derry Girls, which earned her a BAFTA Award. She also appeared in Disney+ comedy Extraordinary, as well as in theatre productions like As You Like It and Dancing at Lughnasa. As for her career as a TV presenter, she’s currently the host of The Great Pottery Throw Down on Channel 4.

“Sissster! Can we get an Amen up in here?” were the words that accompanied the announcement on social media. The news had Irish fans go wild in the comments, with one person commenting, “Oh this is glorious.”

“She’s feckin’ brilliant!” someone else wrote, with another user shooting for the stars with: “Omg she’d be great on Drag Race Éire.”

In addition to the full lineup of judges, Drag Race UK has dropped a few delicious bits of promo for what promises to be “another round of fabulousity, fun, frolics and fierce fashion”. The first sneak peek video posted on August 23 was captioned: “Classified information has been intercepted. Stay tuned, racers. All will be revealed soon.”

The full cast for Season 6 of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK is set to be announced “soon”, but for those who simply cannot wait the international Global All Stars is currently airing.