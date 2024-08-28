Laois Pride announces writing competition in memory of queer journalist Joe Drennan

Laois Pride and the Laois Nationalist are hosting a writing competition in memory of Joe Drennan, a talented young journalist from Knocknagad, Mountrath, who tragically passed away in a road traffic accident in Limerick in October 2023. Joe was an award-winning fourth-year journalism student at the University of Limerick (UL) and served as the Editor-in-Chief of the Limerick Voice publication. His work extended beyond the university, as he was also a regular contributor to GCN, both online and in print, and interned with the organisation for several months.

In honour of Joe’s legacy, Laois Pride expressed its desire to create something meaningful for the community, celebrating Joe’s contributions as a writer and journalist. The competition aims to inspire and encourage writers to explore themes close to Joe’s heart.

Participants in the competition are invited to submit a piece of writing, which could be an essay, short story, or poem. The themes for the competition are ‘Growing up in Laois’ or ‘Living in Laois’. Submissions should not exceed 1,000 words for prose or 14 lines for poetry.

The deadline for submissions is Thursday, September 5. Entries can be sent via email to [email protected] or by post to Youth Work Ireland Laois, JFL House, Unit D, James Fintan Lalor Avenue, Portlaoise, with the envelope marked ‘Laois Pride Writing Competition’. Participants should include their contact details on a separate page.

A panel of judges will review the submissions, and the winning piece will be published in the Laois Nationalist. The winner will also receive a prize, which will be presented during the Laois Pride family fun day on Saturday, September 7.

This competition not only serves as a tribute to Joe Drennan’s memory but also as a platform for aspiring writers in the community to share their stories and perspectives, continuing the work that Joe was so passionate about.

By encouraging participants to reflect on their experiences in Laois, the competition aims to foster a deeper connection within the community and highlight the diverse voices that make it unique. In doing so, Laois Pride hopes to continue Joe’s legacy of using journalism and creative writing to bring people together and amplify the stories that matter.