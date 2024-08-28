Julia Fox lands leading role in new sapphic romance film Perfect

Julia Fox, the breakout star of Uncut Gems, a New York Times bestselling author and recent official it girl according to Charli XCX, has taken on a new role in the upcoming sapphic romantic drama Perfect. This marks an exciting step in her career as she continues to embrace her identity both on and off the screen.
Perfect tells the intriguing story of a wealthy pregnant woman, played by Fox, who seeks refuge at a scenic lakeside resort in California. The backdrop of the film is a world where climate change has severely affected the water supply, adding an element of environmental urgency to the narrative. The resort, meant to be a place of escape, becomes the setting for an unexpected romance when Fox’s character falls for a younger woman, portrayed by Ashley Moore, known for her work in I Know What You Did Last Summer.
Julia Fox to star in LGBTQ romantic drama ‘PERFECT.’
She will play a wealthy pregnant woman who is living out an escapist fantasy as she falls in love with a younger woman.
(Source: https://t.co/YiWxEehwZ5) pic.twitter.com/9EOXtEUK9b
— Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) August 27, 2024
The role is particularly significant for Fox, as it allows her to explore her own recently embraced identity in a nuanced and challenging character. The star came out earlier this year when she responded to a TikTok from queer comedian Gracin (@emgwaciedawgie) which said: “I love when I see a lesbian with their boyfriend. It’s like, ‘Awww, you hate that man. You literally hate him.'”
Fox stitched the video, filming herself walking down the street and saying: “Hey, that was me. I was that lesbian. So sorry, boys. Won’t happen again,”
@juliafox #stitch with @emgracedawg pt.2 ♬ original sound – Julia fox
Julia Fox’s involvement in Perfect adds depth to the growing representation of LGBTQ+ stories in mainstream media, particularly those centred on lesbian relationships. The film aims to bring a fresh perspective to the romantic drama genre, highlighting issues of environmental sustainability alongside personal and social dilemmas.
Although production is still in its early stages, anticipation is building for this unique film as fans are eager to see how this story will unfold on screen. However, as of now, there is no official release date, so audiences will have to stay tuned to see when Fox will bring this complex, sapphic character to life.
© 2024 GCN (Gay Community News). All rights reserved.
Support GCN
GCN has been a vital, free-of-charge information service for Ireland’s LGBTQ+ community since 1988.
During this global COVID pandemic, we like many other organisations have been impacted greatly in the way we can do business and produce. This means a temporary pause to our print publication and live events and so now more than ever we need your help to continue providing this community resource digitally.
GCN is a registered charity with a not-for-profit business model and we need your support. If you value having an independent LGBTQ+ media in Ireland, you can help from as little as €1.99 per month. Support Ireland’s free, independent LGBTQ+ media.
comments. Please sign in to comment.