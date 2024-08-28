Julia Fox lands leading role in new sapphic romance film Perfect

Julia Fox, the breakout star of Uncut Gems, a New York Times bestselling author and recent official it girl according to Charli XCX, has taken on a new role in the upcoming sapphic romantic drama Perfect. This marks an exciting step in her career as she continues to embrace her identity both on and off the screen.

Perfect tells the intriguing story of a wealthy pregnant woman, played by Fox, who seeks refuge at a scenic lakeside resort in California. The backdrop of the film is a world where climate change has severely affected the water supply, adding an element of environmental urgency to the narrative. The resort, meant to be a place of escape, becomes the setting for an unexpected romance when Fox’s character falls for a younger woman, portrayed by Ashley Moore, known for her work in I Know What You Did Last Summer.

The role is particularly significant for Fox, as it allows her to explore her own recently embraced identity in a nuanced and challenging character. The star came out earlier this year when she responded to a TikTok from queer comedian Gracin (@emgwaciedawgie) which said: “I love when I see a lesbian with their boyfriend. It’s like, ‘Awww, you hate that man. You literally hate him.'”

Fox stitched the video, filming herself walking down the street and saying: “Hey, that was me. I was that lesbian. So sorry, boys. Won’t happen again,”

Julia Fox’s involvement in Perfect adds depth to the growing representation of LGBTQ+ stories in mainstream media, particularly those centred on lesbian relationships. The film aims to bring a fresh perspective to the romantic drama genre, highlighting issues of environmental sustainability alongside personal and social dilemmas.

Although production is still in its early stages, anticipation is building for this unique film as fans are eager to see how this story will unfold on screen. However, as of now, there is no official release date, so audiences will have to stay tuned to see when Fox will bring this complex, sapphic character to life.