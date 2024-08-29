Irish athletes among record number of out LGBTQ+ Paralympians at Paris Games

Paralympians from all over the world have flocked to France for the Paris 2024 Games, with a record number of out LGBTQ+ athletes taking part. Among them are Ireland’s Richael Timothy and Katie-George Dunlevy, who join at least 36 other openly queer competitors across various disciplines.

Both Timothy and Dunlevy compete in para-cycling, but in different events. The former told GCN: “I’m excited. It’s my second Games and it’s obviously going to be a lot different to Tokyo. And I think obviously for me, I’m a lot stronger and I’m a lot better than I was in Tokyo.”

Timothy has set her sights on a top-six finish in her best events, but added: “I think you could get a top six or a bronze medal. It’ll be that tight.”

On the other hand, Dunlevy is the defending Paralympic champion having won gold in the women’s Time Trial B and Road Race B events in Tokyo, alongside her pilot Eve McCrystal. The pair also earned silver in the individual pursuit B, adding to the two medals they took home from Rio 2016.

This time around, the 42-year-old is racing with Linda Kelly, with whom she has dominated at international tournaments including the UCI Para-cycling World Cup and Road World Championships.

Speaking about Dunlevy, Richael Timothy said: “Katie has been to every Games since London…She has all the experience and she has all the medals as well to show for it. So I suppose, whatever she’s doing, you’re trying to copy; that’s what needs to be done to get to the top.

“She’s the best stoker there is out there, so to train with her is really, really good.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paralympics Ireland (@paralympics_ireland)

According to Outsports, 13 other countries feature publicly out LGBTQ+ Paralympians.

Brazil has the highest number of queer athletes with eight, which includes reigning Para Judo 70kg gold medallist Alana Maldonado, as well as Mateus Assis, Edenia Garcia, Mari Gesteira, Patricia Periera dos Santos, Debora Menezes, Jardênia Felix and Suzana Nahirnei.

Team GB has seven openly LGBTQ+ Paralympians among its ranks, including para-rowing world champion Lauren Rowles. She is joined by Emma Wiggs, Louis Lawlor, Robyn Love, Lucy Robinson, Laurie Williams and Lucy Shuker.

Australia similarly boasts a queer para-rowing world champion in Nikki Ayers, whose LGBTQ+ teammates consist of Al Viney, Anu Francis and Ben Weekes.

Meanwhile, Valentina Petrillo is set to make history as the first transgender Paralympian, representing Italy in the women’s T12 200 and 400-metre sprints.

The remaining openly LGBTQ+ competitors include Belgium’s Kevin van Ham; Canada’s Kate O’Brien, Tara Llanes and Cindy Ouellet; France’s Marie Patouillet and Pauline Deroulede; Germany’s Mareike Miller; Iceland’s Mar Gunnarsson; Mexico’s Brenda Osnaya; the Netherland’s Bo Kramer and Diede de Groot; and the US’ Hailey Danz, Monique Matthews, Josie Aslakson, Kaitlyn Eaton and Courtney Ryan.

These are just a selection of the athletes among the 4,400 participating across 22 sports at the 2024 Paralympics. The event’s opening ceremony took place on Wednesday, August 28, with the Games running until September 8.