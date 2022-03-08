7 of the best lesbian relationships on TV

Television shows have introduced us to some of the most touching and honest lesbian relationships over the years. Packed with amazing chemistry and beautiful storylines, we have chosen seven of our favourite couples who have graced our screens and stolen our hearts.

Station 19: Maya and Carina

A spin-off series in the Grey’s Anatomy universe, Station 19 took an experimental leap and decided to pair one of the lead firefighters with one of the newer doctors and an explosive union formed. Maya and Carina are one of the hottest couples on television now with devoted fans who credit them both for being a match made in heaven.

Dickinson: Emily and Sue

It is very rare to find a couple on television that manage to intertwine with each other so well. Emily and Sue were real life people who were in love in an era that was strict and confined. Hailee Steinfeld and Ella Hunt manage to capture that feeling so truthfully and create one of the most beautiful love stories on screen.

Ratched: Mildred and Gwendolyn

Lady Paulson’s long awaited solo television outing does not disappoint. This show introduces the origin story of one of the most ruthless villains, Mildred Ratched. The show however, introduces a storyline involving the discovery of her sexuality. She eventually falls in love with Cynthia Nixon’s character and defies all odds in an era that perceived homosexuality as a mental illness.

Gentleman Jack: Anne Lister and Ann Walker

Historically noted for being openly lesbian during a time when people weren’t as accepting, Anne Lister and Ann Walker spend the entirety of the first series trying to dodge the societal expectations thrown at them. Their setbacks only made them stronger and we see them take the sacrament together as a symbol of marriage at the end of the series which actually happened in real life.

Supergirl: Maggie and Alex

Alex Danvers’ coming out journey is one of the most authentic stories ever told on television. Her first relationship was with the woman that made her realise that she was a lesbian, Maggie. Their relationship is one of the first lesbian relationships explored in the show and is also one of the most gorgeous ones too.

Orange Is The New Black: Piper and Alex

Although they are awful to one another throughout the unfolding of the show, Vauseman are ultimately one of the most iconic lesbian couples on television. They are truly meant to be as evident from their reunion in prison which later becomes the place where they exchange their vows. They are always learning from each other and above everything else, they love each other deeply and unconditionally which is most important.

The Fosters: Stef and Lena

One of the greatest lesbian relationships on television, Stef and Lena paved the way for many LGBTQ+ folks throughout The Foster’s five year run. Their relationship is showcased through an extremely honest lens. Each argument, setback and triumph is included in the show making it clear their love for one another.