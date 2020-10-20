Bette Midler announces the return of the Sanderson Sisters this Halloween

Come sistas! We fly…. from 2 metres apart. Bette Midler has announced that the main stars of the 1993 cult classic Hocus Pocus will reunite for one night only!

Swooping in to save Halloween and put a spell on you, The Sanderson Sisters are coming together for a virtual fundraising reunion this Halloween Eve.

Better Midler, Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker will don their witching attire in the show hosted by the one and only Mistress of the Dark‘s Elvira.

Bette Midler shared the first behind-the-scenes image from the production on Instagram, saying, “Your 3 fav witches – @sarahjessicaparker @kathynajimy & ME – are returning for 1 night only on 10/30 at 8pm ET! ‘In Search of the Sanderson Sisters’ is the best thing to happen to #Halloween since Hocus Pocus + Reeses Pieces.”

If that wasn’t enough, they will be joined by a host of spooky favourites including Glenn Close, Billy Eichner, Jennifer Hudson, Adam Lambert, John Stamos, Meryl Streep, Billy Crystal, Todrick Hall, Martin Short, Sarah Silverman, Thora Birch and Doug Jones.

The broadcast is being held in aid of the New York Restoration Project (NYRP) which was founded in 1995 by Bette Midler. NYRP has planted trees, renovated gardens, restored parks, and transformed open space for communities throughout New York City’s five boroughs.

In Search of the Sanderson Sisters: A Hocus Pocus Hulaween Takeover will air on October 30 at 12 pm Irish time and will only be broadcast live. To get tickets, visit nyprshop.org

Hocus Pocus fans can also cackle with glee as Bette Midler said that she will be back for the sequel, Hocus Pocus 2.

During a recent interview with Yahoo Entertainment, Midler confirmed that she’s onboard. “Of course! As soon as we sign on the dotted line,” she said enthusiastically.

Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy also hunted that they plan to be a part of the sequel.

While the sequel was rumoured for release in 2018, there have been few updates on the film’s progress but with the OG sisters set to make a return, it will be worth the wait.