Cork LGBT+ Pride Festival has an amazing week of celebration in store

The Cork LGBT+ Pride Festival has launched this week, aiming to keep the community connected in remembrance and celebration during these strange times. With an amazing lineup, matched by a can-do spirit, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

In an interview with the Irish Examiner, Denise Charlton, CEO of The Community Foundation of Ireland, shared, “The fact that Cork Pride is going ahead is testament that difficult times bring out the best in people.

“These are the moments that keep hopes and spirits high; they also show the impact that the partnerships, alliances, and links which form through donations, gift-giving, and legacies can have on communities and on lives.”

#CorkPride – something to celebrate this week❤️ If you would like to see the exciting range of events in store for the next few days, head to the @corkpride website:

So what can people expect to enjoy in the Cork LGBT+ Pride Festival this week? Here’s a rundown of the highlights yet to come:

Welcome to the Community: Coming Out Event

An evening to welcome any new members to the community, to share stories and give insight and advice to those struggling with coming out or having difficulties adjusting to their sexuality or gender. An open evening of acceptance and approval to help people feel comfortable in their own skin and give them the power to be proud of who they are!

Mayor of County of Cork Cllr Mary Linehan Foley raising the Rainbow Flag at Cork County Hall today in support of Cork LGBT+ Pride Festival 2020!#CorkPride runs until Sunday 25th Oct with virtual events throughout the week

See

Happy Pride!🏳️‍🌈

Minority Matters: Community Discussion in association with Gay Project and LINC

A phenomenal line up of guest speakers will take part in a discussion around LGBT+ Identity, ethnicity, racial issues and those from minority backgrounds within the LGBT+ community. Chaired by representatives from the Gay Project and LINC, this event aims to provide insight into the work being carried out for and in collaboration with LGBT+ people of diverse minority backgrounds in Ireland and will feature a Q&A/discussion session open to all participants.

Remembrance Service in association with St Annes Shandon

The annual Service of Remembrance commemorates those who gave us the courage and the freedom to gather as a community and be proud of who we are. It’s an opportunity to gather and reflect on the milestones that have been achieved for our community, and to remember the brave souls who came before us that dedicated their lives to furthering our cause through tirelessly advocating for our rights and equality.

I know many LGBT+ people are sorely missing the support and solidarity derived from Pride. This year let's stay together apart. @corkpride starts today and runs all week with a range of online talks, discussions and events 🏳️‍🌈💕💪

Cork Pride and Cork LGBT Archive Interactive LGBT+ Walking Tour Launch

Returning in a new format to the Cork Pride events calendar following last year’s success is the Interactive LGBT+ Walking History Tour in collaboration with Orla Egan from The Cork LGBT Archive. Cork has a long and rich LGBT+ history that everyone should know.

New @CorkLGBThistory Cork LGBT History Interactive Tour will be launched on Friday 23 October at 18.00 with @corkpride – register for free here

D and I Conference

The Cork Pride at Work Conference will feature a stellar and diverse line up of speakers who will provoke and stimulate discussion to heighten the profile of professional role models, in addition to identifying how to augment and amplify the voices of people from diverse backgrounds, whose unique experiences and challenges may not usually have a prominent role in shaping the dialogue around sexual orientation and gender identity/expression in the workplace.

Parade and After-Party: Together, Apart

Last but not least – join the CORK LGBT+ Pride Festival crew for their legendary Parade and Afterparty…but not as you know them! Grab your family, some food and drinks and get online for some legendary speeches, performances and plenty of surprises.