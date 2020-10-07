Councillors lobby for rainbow crossing in West Cork town

Members of the West Cork Municipal District Council are aiming to build a rainbow pedestrian crossing as a wonderful message of support for the LGBTQ+ community.

Independent councillor Paul Hayes suggested the idea for a rainbow coloured crossing using examples of similar displays in London, Scandinavia, Austria, and America. He further proposed developing it on a pilot basis at the entrance to Spiller’s Lane, Clonakilty and hopes to roll it out across other areas if successful.

Cllr. Hayes stated, “As far as I’m aware, nowhere in Ireland has one, and I believe a multi-coloured crossing would slow down traffic even better. The West Cork LGBT+ group is very much in favour of this. There is a growing intolerance in the world. By doing this we would send out a good message.”

Although councillors backed the propositions, council engineers highlighted that there were standard designs set by the Department of Transport which would have to be changed for the development of a rainbow pedestrian crossing in the West Cork town. Considering these regulations, other official members suggested the idea of flying rainbow flags up on council buildings as a sign of support.

Councillors decided to contact their local TDs and senators to lobby them for a change in the standards laid down for pedestrian crossings by the Department of Transport. If they are successful, Clonakilty could become one of the first towns in Ireland to have a rainbow crossing.

In 2016, the Ranelagh Arts Centre submitted a proposal to Dublin City Council for a rainbow crossing in their village. According to the organisation, the local community were strongly vocal in having a permanent installation to reflect the overwhelming support for the LGBTQ+ community following the passing of marriage equality.

At the time, spokesperson for the Ranelagh Arts Centre Drew Cooke highlighted the symbolic importance of these installations, “The rainbow crossing not only would be a symbol of acceptance but a visual reminder of the growing mindset of the Irish people to embrace all nationalities and cultures.”