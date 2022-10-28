Billy Eichner's hilarious rom-com 'Bros' releases in Irish cinemas

Today, October 28, marks the official Irish release of Bros, the queer romantic comedy starring Billy Eichner and Luke Macfarlane. If you don’t know about this film by now, we kindly advise you to move out from the rock you’re living under, as this highly anticipated picture is the first-ever LGBTQ+ rom-com produced by a major studio, something which is long overdue. Set to be the biggest queer film release in Ireland to date, the hilarious Bros exceeds all expectations!

The film focuses on the on-again-off-again entanglement between museum curator Bobby (Billy Eichner) and a dashing probate lawyer named Aaron (Luke McFarlane). Both Bobby and Aaron find themselves ebbing away and running towards each throughout the film, a new version of the quintessential ‘opposites attract’ rom-com trope. The film is filled with unforgettable one-liners and some tear-jerking moments. Most of all, the film accurately portrays the nuances and experiences of the gay dating scene.

The movie is refreshingly self-aware and isn’t afraid to address hard-hitting topics, like Abraham Lincoln’s rumoured sexual ambiguity, as well as the struggle of emerging chocolatiers. Confused? You’ll just have to watch to find out!

In an interview for the October issue of GCN, Eichner spoke to Elliott Salmon about what he wants people to take away from the film, saying: “I hope that people just laugh a lot, and are moved by it. And that, you know, maybe it provokes a little thought about why it took this long, and where we’re headed from here. I really hope that everyone, but particularly straight audiences who still make up the vast majority of the world, that they really rally around the movie because it’s a hilarious movie and funny is funny. And when something is moving, and real and honest, it should affect everyone.”

Bros is now being shown in 60 Irish cinemas, so be sure to get your tickets for this unmissable flick.