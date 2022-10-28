Pillow Queens to raise vital funds for TENI at Hennessy Sound Lounge

For the first time since 2019, the Hennessy Sound Lounge returns for its third edition. The event will span over four nights, featuring exciting sets from some of Ireland’s most influential artists. The gigs will be held at Hen’s Teeth’s Blackpitts location in the heart of Dublin 8, complete with a premium sound system to create an intimate listening experience.

The full lineup for the Hennessy Sound Lounge has been announced, with queer Irish band Pillow Queens headlining the first night. Following their set on November 2, God Knows will perform on November 16, Kean Kavanagh plays on November 30, and Robyn Lynch concludes the sessions on December 14.

Proceeds from ticket sales from each of the events will be donated to an organisation of the artists’ choice. Attendees will have the option to donate to the named charities, including Mary’s Meals, Guide Dogs Ireland, Chime, and Pillow Queens’ pick, TENI (Trans Equality Network Ireland). Speaking about their charity of choice, the four-piece indie rock group said “We’d like to pick TENI as our charity partner. We admire the work that TENI put into advancing the rights and improving the quality of trans people and their families’ lives. There has recently been an increase in violence towards trans people and we would like to contribute to the support available to the people in our trans community.”

Pillow Queens, comprising of Pamela Connolly, Sarah Corcoran, Cathy McGuinness, and Rachel Lyons, have enjoyed incredible success this year following the release of their sophomore album Leave The Light On. Between touring the world, appearing on The Late Late Show with James Cordon and embarking on a hugely popular Irish tour, it’s great that the GCN cover stars still find time to give back to the community.

Very happy to be a part of this event in association with @Hensteethstore & @Hennessy. Join us for an intimate listening party discussing the sounds that have shaped our lives. All ticket proceeds from our event on Nov 2nd will go to @TENI_Tweets Tickets: https://t.co/tQrnfbPMcv pic.twitter.com/DgzmDe4iF3 — Pillow Queens (@PillowQueens) October 26, 2022

Attendees will be blessed with some deliciously crafted Hennessy cocktails while enjoying the music of Ireland’s most accomplished musicians. Tickets for the event cost €10, which includes a complimentary Hennessy VS + Ginger. Doors open at 7 pm. Even though some events for the Hennessy Sound Lounge are sold out, hopeful concert-goers can join a waiting list via Eventbrite.

