Drag royalty Blu Hydrangea to compete in Dancing with the Stars Ireland

Blu Hydrangea has been confirmed as one of the celebrities taking part in the upcoming season of RTÉ’s Dancing with the Stars. The Belfast drag artist made the announcement during an appearance on The Late Late Show on Friday night, December 1, telling RTÉ “This is a dream come true”.
“It was one of my New Year’s resolutions to learn to dance this year, I didn’t think it was going to happen because I was being a bit lazy and now, I’m here and I get to do it in front of the world, so that’s exciting,” they continued.
“I danced on Drag Race, if you could call it that. I’m sure some people would have some words to say about my dancing!’
Speaking to Patrick Kielty, Blu added that she is “absolutely not” ready for Dancing with the Stars. “I think I put on all of this glamour to hide the fact I can’t dance,” she said.
“I am about to go on a show and everyone is going to be looking at my feet, everyone is going to be looking at my hips. Not the gorgeous things that I have adorned myself with.”
When Kielty joked that “Hips don’t lie”, Blu responded, “My hips are absolute liars. If they were Pinocchio, there would be two noses sticking out of them and I only found that out this week or I wouldn’t have signed up!”
Blu Hydrangea, the drag persona of Joshua Cargill, is best known for participating in the inaugural season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK and later winning RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs The World. By appearing on Dancing with the Stars, the 27-year-old follows in the footsteps of Panti Bliss, who made history last season as the first-ever drag artist to compete in the Irish version of the show.
Other celebrity contestants confirmed for the 2024 series to date include Wild Youth’s David Whelan, former RTÉ newsreader Eileen Dunne, TikTok star Miriam Mullins, author and former Miss World Rosanna Davison, presenter Laura Fox and Fair City actor Shane Quigley Murphy.
