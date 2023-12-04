Dublin Gay Men's Chorus seeks new Musical Director

Dublin Gay Men’s Chorus (DGMC) is seeking a new Musical Director to join the group. Interested parties must apply by 5pm on December 15, with details of the role available to read below.

About Dublin Gay Men’s Chorus

A gay male chorus of some fifty singers, Dublin Gay Men’s Chorus has established itself as one of the finest choirs in Ireland, showcasing the unique sound of an all-male choir. DGMC prides itself in having both technical excellence as well as a very diverse approach to repertoire—at home singing everything from old standards to Eric Whitacre in glorious four-part harmony.

The choir recently performed in Bologna at the Various Voices festival 2023.

DGMC is a safe space for gay men and proactively encourages a strong community spirit between all members—the atmosphere surrounding the choir is well known to be as playful as it is serious. There is a huge commitment from all members to both the musical development and the social side of the choir.

Governance of the choir is centred around a strong chairperson and committee, which handles all day-to-day running of the ensemble. A newly formed Creative Committee will represent the choir’s input and work with the Musical Director in ongoing creative decisions and repertoire.

Performance is based around two main events during the year—a Summer and a Christmas Concert. This is complemented by many other private and public performances in venues such as Áran an Úachtaráin, Leinster House, Ambassadorial residences and at many choral festivals in Ireland and Europe.

DGMC Ambition

DGMC is an ever-growing chorus, both in numbers and ambition.

2024 will see the recording of the choir’s first-ever album alongside appearing in the Hand In Hand festival in the UK.

DGMC’s repertoire is ever-changing, and it is their ambition to develop more challenging and inspiring pieces and set pieces, specially arranged for the choir, that will bring us into an exciting second decade for DGMC.

Future development of the choir will include masterclasses from key professionals in developing individual singing techniques and overall choral singing techniques.

In addition, it is the ambition of the choir to develop in terms of choreography and movement, presenting a more theatrical concert experience for the audience.

Invited guest performers, instrumental and vocal, as well as collaborations with other choirs and ensembles are very much part of the musical path to come for DGMC.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dublin Gay Men’s Chorus (@dublingaymenschorus)

Requirements and information for Dublin Gay Men’s Chorus Musical Director applicants:

Choral conducting experience

Piano/accompaniment/sight reading experience

Ability to select and develop a wide-ranging repertoire of many different genres, alongside input from the creative committee

Ambition to develop the choir in terms of performance, outreach and associated areas

Genuine passion for LGBTQ+ rights and community music-making

Ambition to develop movement/choreography within choir performances

Ability to record/provide line tapes for each choir section alongside a piano accompaniment track for sectional rehearsals

A high level of general enthusiasm for both the musical and social side of the choir, and ability and enthusiasm to work with other key creatives such as choreographer/vocal masterclass tutors

All applications should be sent to [email protected]. The deadline for applications is 5pm Friday, December 15, 2023. Successful applicants will be notified of the next stages in the process by December 22, 2023.