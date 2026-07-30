Investigation continues after body of LGBTQ+ homeless man Andrew Haire found in Dublin waste plant

The death of Andrew Haire, whose body was discovered at a recycling facility in Dublin, has prompted an investigation spanning Cork and Dublin as detectives seek to establish how the 35-year-old came to be inside the collection bin.

Workers at the Greyhound recycling plant in Clondalkin made the discovery shortly after 9pm on Friday, July 24. Gardaí immediately launched an investigation and are examining a number of possible scenarios surrounding Mr Haire’s death.

Originally from County Meath, Mr Haire is understood to have spent recent weeks in Cork, where he was well known to organisations supporting people experiencing homelessness and addiction. He had been sleeping rough in the city and had received assistance from a local homeless charity before travelling back to Dublin on Thursday, July 23.

Investigators believe he arrived safely in the capital before his body was discovered less than 24 hours later at the Clondalkin facility. One line of inquiry centres on the possibility that he was inside a wheelie bin that was emptied into a refuse lorry before being transported to the recycling plant.

Detectives are now investigating whether Mr Haire died from natural causes, in a tragic accident, or whether foul play may have been involved. Gardaí are also examining reports that he had not collected his social welfare payment in recent days as they work to establish a timeline of his final movements.

A post-mortem examination has been completed but was inconclusive in determining the cause of death. Further forensic examinations are expected to assist investigators. Away from the investigation, those who knew Mr Haire have remembered him as a gentle and softly spoken man.

Friends believe he had been living on the streets since around 2017 and was a familiar face among charities and volunteers providing food, clothing and support to rough sleepers in both Cork and Dublin.

Mr Haire was also the former partner of Donal Scanlon, who died in a tragic drowning in Dublin in July 2024.

Mr Scanlon, originally from Ballybunion, County Kerry, was found in the Grand Canal near the Charlemont Luas stop. American national Alex Warnick, 42, was also discovered submerged in the water and pronounced dead at the scene.

A close friend of Andrew Haire reportedly shared photographs with the Irish Mirror of the couple together and recalled happier times. The friend also pointed to a video recorded during a charitable soup run several years ago in which Mr Scanlon spoke openly about their relationship and their hopes for the future. “We’re actually getting married in September,” Mr Scanlon said during the interview.

The friend, who asked not to be identified, said he had known Mr Haire since 2019 and described him as “bubbly” and “a really nice person”. He said Andrew and Donal frequently travelled around Ireland together and remained devoted to one another despite the challenges they faced.

Volunteers from organisations supporting people experiencing homelessness also paid tribute to Mr Haire. A volunteer with the Friends Helping Friends soup run described him as “a quiet, nice young fella”.

Mr Haire was also known to volunteers at the Lighthouse Café on Pearse Street, operated by Tiglin, although they said they had not seen him since March. They remembered him as consistently friendly, polite and appreciative of the support he received.

As the investigation continues, Gardaí are working to reconstruct the final journey of Andrew Haire between Cork and Dublin and establish the circumstances that led to his death. Anyone with information that may assist the investigation is asked to contact Ronanstown Garda Station on 01 666 7700 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.