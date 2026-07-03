Irish dancers rally behind trans athletes as Florida threatens to ban them from competing

The Attorney General of the State of Florida is threatening legal action against An Coimisiún Le Rincí Gaelacha (CLRG), a Dublin-based governing body for Irish dancing, and the Irish Dance Teachers’ Association of North America (ITDANA) if they do not ban trans dancers from competing in an event in Orlando. However, the CLRG and ITDANA are standing their ground in support of transgender dancers and their existing policies.

The North American Irish Dance Championships and Conference is currently taking place in Orlando, Florida, from July 1 to 7. It is a private event organised by the ITDANA and governed by the CLRG, and their policies allow transgender dancers to compete. It is not yet known if the legal framework for Florida’s law banning trans athletes applies to a private international event held in a hotel ballroom.

A petition has been launched in support of trans Irish dancers, in response to the threats to the dancing competition in Florida, stating, “We, the Irish dancing community, voice our unequivocal support for transgender dancers and for these dancers to continue competing as their true selves in the category that best aligns with their gender identity”. It adds, “We recognize the right of transgender dancers to succeed in our sport, and celebrate their wins without exception.”

In response to the threats against the organisers, the petition asserts, “We commend the policy of CLRG, as well as the IDTANA, and the North American Southern Region specifically, to allow transgender dancers to compete in the competition category that aligns with their gender.

“We recognize that this policy is a well-established precedent that represents the will of the Irish dancing community. We recognize that the decision to enact this policy was an informed one, made with the endorsement of the teaching community, in alignment with up-to-date scientific research.”

Attorney General James Uthmeier posted to X on June 29, claiming that “Florida law protects fair competition for actual women and girls. Sex-based categories are rooted in biological reality, not ideology. My office will take appropriate legal action against any failure to comply.”

Uthmeier included a letter addressed to the CLRG and the IDTANA, urging them to change their policies and ban trans Irish dancers, specifically those who are transfeminine. The effort is backed by US Congressmen Randy Fine and Greg Steube, who also publicly demanded the same rule changes.

The anti-immigrant, anti-trans Republican Attorney General further claimed that allowing trans women to compete is unfair to cis women, with misleading statements claiming that trans women have biological advantages, citing a time when a trans minor won a competition in 2023.

The letter by Uthemeier claims protection of cis women, who he argues are biologically inferior to cis men, as the reason for the requested trans-exclusion. The Attorney General has also entered the MLB Pride Night controversy, claiming that players should be allowed to display homophobia openly if they are religious.

Most of the categories in the championship are children’s categories. Irish dancing categories are separated by gender, not due to ‘biological advantages’, but due to different steps, akin to different positions on a team.

The petition, started by Gabrielle Siegel, states, “We recognize that success in Irish dance is, and has always been, a multi-factorial result upon which no assigned birth sex can confer a biological advantage. This goes beyond the current scientific research, which states that transitioned transgender athletes demonstrate no significant advantage in any sport.”

The North American Irish Dance Championships and Conference syllabus states, “As a core value, the Irish Dance Teachers’ Association of North America, Inc., IDTANA, is committed to preserving and promoting Irish Dance in an environment that is inclusive and free of discrimination and harassment.

“We support a culture where every dancer, family, teacher, and volunteer feels safe, respected and valued through creating an environment that provides dancers, regard-less of age, ability, ethnicity, gender, gender identity, income, race or sexual orientation, opportunities to learn and grow as dancers and people.

“People of all ages benefit from the physical, mental, and social aspects of Irish Dance, and the IDTANA is supportive of including all those who want to learn and or compete.”