Anti-trans organisation withdraws legal challenge against Belfast festival that cancelled their event

An anti-trans organisation has withdrawn a legal challenge against Féile an Phobail, after the Belfast festival cancelled their event. The matter was brought to the High Court on Wednesday, July 30, where both groups reached an agreement.

In a statement shared on social media, Féile an Phobail said that they are “delighted” with the outcome, describing it as “a vindication of Féile’s position in standing up for those who are marginalised”.

“Féile’s decision to withdraw this event from our programme stands,” the statement continued.

“The agenda of many of those who involved themselves in this issue was clear for all to see. Many of the very same people line up every year to attack Féile at every turn, to attempt to damage Féile and to attack the West Belfast community. They will never succeed.”

The statement concluded by reaffirming the Belfast festival’s commitment to providing “a voice for the marginalised”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Feile An Phobail (@feile_belfast)

The challenge was brought by Women’s Rights Network Northern Ireland, after Féile an Phobail cancelled their event due to the group’s “campaigns against rights for the Transgender community”. The network is “committed to free speech and to putting the sex based needs of women and girls first”, and in the values listed on their website, they state that “sex is binary, female and male, and that sex is determined at conception”.

After the event was cancelled, notorious anti-trans campaigner J.K. Rowling reached out to the group, saying that her fund, set up to support “women protecting their sex-based rights”, would “help with legal costs”. However, in a statement shared on Wednesday, the network confirmed they had “reached an agreement with Féile an Phobail which brings the current legal proceedings to an end.”

They added that both organisations would meet “to explore and discuss” how they might work together in the future.

Taking place from July 25 to August 9, Féile an Phobail is labelled “Ireland’s biggest community arts festival”. It welcomes over 120,000 visitors to over 500 events, spanning inclusive arts, cultural and community-based activities.

The Women’s Rights Network event, which was pulled by Féile an Phobail, will now go ahead at an alternative venue.