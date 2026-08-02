Roscommon Pride announces exciting programme for 2026 festival

From August 17 to 23, 2026, Roscommon Pride will be organising numerous events to mark their third festival. Events manager Karina Murray states, “We are asking the people of Roscommon to show their support for Pride. Just showing up and marching with us on the day can have a powerful impact, showing LGBTQ+ people that they belong and have allies who are willing to stand with them”.

Firstly, there will be a talk between LGBTQ+ authors Niamh Ní Mhaoilean and Chloe Michelle Howarth on Monday, August 17, at the Bród Book Club in the Quad. Other activities taking place at the Quad include the ‘Bród my Brogues’ workshop on August 18, where participants can bedazzle their shoes, and a screen-printing workshop on August 19.

A queer performance event will also be held at Roscommon Arts Centre on August 20, called ‘Common Threads: An Irish and European Showcase’. You can expect to see many LGBTQ+ artists and performers, such as the LGBTQ+ music group, Trad is Amach.

Furthermore, on August 21, a queer open mic night will be on at Rogue and Co Café, along with Drag Bingo in the Red Parrot. August 22 will be the biggest day of the festival, as the Pride march takes place, going from Roscommon Town to Loughnanean Park.

A drag brunch will be held prior to the march in Gleesons, along with a Family Fun Day afterwards at Loughnaneane Park where stalls will be set up selling food and arts and crafts. Later in the day, there will be a Pride After Party in Rockfords featuring a drag show by the Haus of KWĒN.

Finally, a Ceremony of Love and Remembrance will be held on August 23 to honour those in the queer community who have passed away. This will be followed by karaoke at the Red Parrot.

A member of Roscommon Pride’s committee, April Tambling, commented, “Seeing Roscommon Pride grow and being able to play a small part in it has been incredibly meaningful. Pride isn’t just a celebration, it’s a reminder that LGBTQ+ people belong in every town and county, and that everyone deserves to feel safe and accepted where they live.”

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You can find tickets for all of these amazing 2026 events on Roscommon Pride’s website.