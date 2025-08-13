Roscommon Pride unveils full programme for 2025 celebration

Roscommon Pride is returning for a second year from August 22 to 24, 2025. The festival will include a number of events for all ages, including a drag brunch, a family colour run, and an official after-party.

​​“We’re delighted to be bringing Pride back to Roscommon for a second year running,” said organiser Will Keane. “This year’s festival promises to be a powerful, fun-filled weekend that celebrates and champions the LGBTQ+ community.”

The festivities kick off on Friday, August 22, in Rogue & Co at 7pm with an evening of poetry and music hosted by acclaimed Irish poet Jane Clarke, who is also the 2025 Roscommon Pride Grand Marshall. Accompanying the Roscommon local is musical duo Harpello on the harp and cello.

“I’m honoured to be Grand Marshall for Roscommon Pride 2025,” Clarke said. “We can never take human rights and equality for granted: it’s as important as ever to celebrate together and to stand for a compassionate, loving and creative society.”

Immediately following the poetry reading, drag queen Donatella will host drag bingo in the Red Parrot from 8pm onwards.

The celebrations will continue the next morning with a drag brunch in Gleeson’s from 11:30am to 1:30pm. The biggest event of the weekend will follow at 2:30pm, with the Roscommon Pride march starting at the Quad in town and parading to Loughnaneane Park. Face painting and activities will take place in the Quad ahead of the march for those who want to come early.

A family fun day will follow the parade in Loughnaneane Park from 3pm to 5pm. The afternoon will be filled with music and performance as well as a slate of events, including a ‘Pooch of Pride’ dog contest, a petting farm, and craft stalls. The night will end with an official afterparty beginning at 8pm at Oscar’s Bar and will include performances from some of Ireland’s top drag queens.

Roscommon Pride 2025 will end on Sunday, August 24, with a wellness day in Loughnaneane Park, which will include a family colour run at 11am, ‘Laughter Yoga for Young People’, and a ceremony of remembrance for the community to come together and remember those who have passed.

Free rapid HIV and syphilis testing will also be accessible to the public at the Roscommon Volunteer Centre on Friday from 5pm to 7pm.

“The local community’s support for Pride last year meant so much to us, and we hope that people will visit and join our events from all over again this year. Our events are open to all — our goal is to create safe, inclusive spaces for LGBTQ+ people and allies in Roscommon.”

Anyone interested in joining in the Roscommon Pride celebrations can find more information on Instagram at @roscommonpride.

Did you know we have a team of wonderful runners taking part in this year’s Dublin Marathon and raising funds for GCN? You can support our athletes at this link.