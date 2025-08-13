Meta AI appoints right-wing influencer Robby Starbuck as bias advisor

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has appointed conservative social media figure Robby Starbuck as an advisor on political bias in artificial intelligence. The decision comes in the wake of a defamation lawsuit settlement between the company and Starbuck.

Starbuck, a former music video director turned political influencer, sued Meta for $5 million after alleging that one of the company’s AI chatbots falsely claimed he had taken part in the 6 January 2021 riot on the US Capitol. The matter has now been resolved, and as part of the agreement, Starbuck has been given an ongoing advisory role on bias in Meta’s AI systems.

“I’m extraordinarily pleased with how Meta and I resolved this issue,” Starbuck told Fox News Digital. “Resolving this is going to result in big wins that I believe will set an example for ethical AI across the industry. I look forward to continuing our engagement as a voice for conservatives to ensure that we’re always treated fairly by AI.”

However, Starbuck’s appointment has alarmed many campaigners and commentators, given his history of outspoken attacks on diversity initiatives, LGBTQ+ rights, and progressive political movements.

Over the past few years, Robby Starbuck has become a prominent figure in conservative online circles, amassing a large following through videos that frequently target companies implementing diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies. He has characterised such policies as “a war on men” and regularly posts inflammatory remarks about gender-affirming healthcare for transgender youth and has made repeated claims that displaying Pride flags in public constitutes “grooming and indoctrination”.

He is also a visiting fellow at the Heritage Foundation, the influential right-wing think tank behind the Project 2025 policy agenda. He also recently released a documentary in collaboration with his wife, Landan Starbuck, entitled The War on Children. The film alleges without evidence that exposure to certain chemicals is responsible for children identifying as LGBTQ+.

Starbuck’s new advisory position coincides with an already rightward shift in Meta’s corporate policies under founder and chief executive Mark Zuckerberg. In recent months, Zuckerberg has emphasised “free speech” as a guiding principle, aligning with rhetoric from the current US administration. Reports have also emerged that Meta, in the company’s name, made a $1 million donation to Donald Trump’s presidential campaign.

On January 7, 2025, Meta announced sweeping changes to its content moderation rules. The company described the updates as a recalibration towards “open expression”, saying they would roll back certain restrictions on political speech. Yet critics warn that this approach risks giving a platform to hate speech and disinformation, particularly against vulnerable groups.

GLAAD, the US Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation, condemned both the policy changes and the broader trajectory of the platform. In a statement, Sarah Kate Ellis, GLAAD’s president and chief executive, said:

“Meta is giving the green light for people to target LGBTQ people, women, immigrants, and other marginalised groups with violence, vitriol, and dehumanising narratives.”