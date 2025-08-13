Tickets on sale now for Ireland’s LGBTQ+ awards The GALAS

Tickets are now on sale for the 2025 edition of The GALAS, Ireland’s LGBTQ+ award. The ceremony will take place in the Dublin Royal Convention Centre at the Radisson Blu Hotel on Saturday, October 4.

The annual sell-out event celebrates and acknowledges the contributions of individuals, companies and organisations to making Ireland and the world a better place for the LGBTQ+ community. From rewarding LGBTQ+ people who give themselves for the greater good of the community, to allies who commit to fostering inclusion and equality, to entertainers, artists and culture-makers who contribute towards making queer Ireland a vibrant and exciting place to be, the awards ensure these heroes don’t go unsung.

Hosting the 2025 awards will be the hilarious I’m Grand Mam duo, Pj Kirby and Kevin Twomey, who will be joined on the night by our very special musical guests, Elaine Mai and Glória LGBT+ Choir. The dynamic hosts will guide audiences through 14 categories, encompassing activism, arts, allyship, events, sports and more, recognising the efforts made by those who work tirelessly towards a better future for LGBTQ+ people everywhere.

The longlists of nominees have already been released, with the shortlists coming very soon. Keep an eye on The GALAS’ and GCN’s social media channels to be the first to know who’s in the running.

Following the awards ceremony, there will be a fabulous after-party to celebrate together and dance the night away.

Tickets for the 2025 edition of The GALAS are on sale now, here. This is always a sell-out event, so don’t miss out on securing your spot at the LGBTQ+ event of the year!

The GALAS was created in 2009 by GCN and the National LGBT Federation (NXF) to honour the LGBTQ+ trailblazers of Ireland and beyond. Since then, the event has recognised over 160 individuals, companies and volunteer organisations who have a positive impact on the LGBTQ+ community and are actively striving for a just and equal society. It also serves as the largest fundraising event of the year for the NXF, a registered charity, and GCN, Ireland’s free independent LGBTQ+ media and a trading name of the NXF.

