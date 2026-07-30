Madonna to headline WorldPride Amsterdam 2026 with biggest Club Confessions show yet

Madonna has officially confirmed the date of her highly anticipated WorldPride Amsterdam 2026 performance, revealing via Instagram Stories that she will take to the stage on August 1 as part of the World Pride Music Festival.

The performance marks the latest stop on her global Club Confessions series, which has already captivated audiences in Los Angeles, London, New York City and Paris. Organised by MISTR, the telehealth platform providing free access to PrEP, Doxy PEP, STI testing and long-term HIV care, the Amsterdam event is shaping up to be the biggest edition yet.

Joining Madonna on stage will be longtime collaborator Stuart Price, acclaimed DJ and producer Honey Dijon, along with a selection of special guests who have yet to be announced.

The announcement follows days of speculation after both Madonna and WorldPride shared a cryptic message in Dutch across social media, hinting at the singer’s appearance. The teaser paid tribute to ‘Bring Your Love’, her recent collaboration with Sabrina Carpenter, leaving fans convinced that a major reveal was imminent.

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Madonna’s appearance comes just weeks after the release of her 15th studio album, Confessions II, which arrived on July 3, 2026, to widespread critical acclaim. The record has since debuted at No. 1 on both the Billboard 200 and the Official UK Albums Chart, cementing another milestone in the singer’s four-decade career.

The Queen of Pop has enjoyed a remarkable run of high-profile performances throughout the summer, including a surprise Pride pop-up concert in New York City’s Times Square and a headline-grabbing appearance during the inaugural FIFA World Cup Final half-time show, where several moments quickly went viral online.

Club Confessions: Amsterdam also coincides with the city’s iconic Canal Parade, one of the world’s largest Pride celebrations, which is expected to attract between 500,000 and 750,000 spectators lining Amsterdam’s famous waterways.

WorldPride Amsterdam continues well beyond Madonna’s performance. The Unity Concert on August 4 will feature appearances from Beth Ditto, Billy Porter, Gustaph and other artists. On August 6, Museumplein will host Wedding Party XXL, transforming the square into a huge open-air dance floor, before festivities conclude with the Closing Concert on August 8, featuring Olly Alexander, The Blessed Madonna, Lion Babe and many more.

With one of pop music’s most celebrated performers leading the festivities, WorldPride Amsterdam 2026 is set to deliver one of the defining cultural events of the year.