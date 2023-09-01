Bohemian FC to promote LGBTQ+ well-being through new football programme

Bohemian FC has launched a new programme aiming to encourage LGBTQ+ young people to play football, access mental health resources and challenge discrimination in the sport. The Dublin-based club introduced the Pride on the Pitch project on Thursday, August 31, having secured three-year funding from Rethink Ireland.

The new scheme is targeted at queer folk aged between 15 and 24, and does not only focus on physical activity but also on fostering a safe environment for peers to connect over similar experiences. Participants will be offered football sessions led by ShoutOut-trained coaches for 20 weeks annually, with confidential counselling services from a dedicated Mental Health Support Coordinator also available.

Speaking about the new initiative, Bohemian FC Football Social Responsibility (FSR) Manager James Flanagan said: “Our programme, Pride on the Pitch, aims to create an environment for LGBTQ+ youth to feel safe and succeed in participating in football and feeling more inclusive in their local community by sharing experiences with their peers.

“We are really looking forward to working with our Pride Committee and our partners ShoutOut on this programme and at the end deliver a toolkit nationally which can be shared for best practices in all codes and continue to leave legacy of what GayBohs started in 2016.”

❤️🏳️‍🌈🖤 Bohemian FC is delighted to have received major multi-year funding for our Pride on the Pitch project, providing an inclusive space for LGBTQ+ young people to play football, access mental health resources, and challenge discrimination in football:https://t.co/d0ZcEs5Myk pic.twitter.com/2kGa6DF6E7 — Bohemian Football Club (@bfcdublin) August 31, 2023

Jim McElroy from the Bohs Pride Committee added, “Football can be an unwelcoming place for members of the LGBTQ+ community and we know that many young LGBTQ+ people don’t access football or fall out of love with it over time.

“As well as addressing this issue of queer participation in football, and in sport more generally, Pride on the Pitch has the potential to be a good-practice template for other clubs and organisations to use in the future, and that’s something that we’re very excited about.”

This is the latest move from Bohemian FC to promote LGBTQ+ inclusion, having made history last year by becoming the first professional football team to march in Dublin Pride. Furthermore, the club is up for two awards at the 2023 GALAS, including for ‘LGBTQ+ Ally’ and ‘Event of the Year’.