Durex busts condom fit misconceptions with clever new Dublin billboards

To highlight its new Condom Fit & Sensations campaign, Durex has erected a series of clever and eye-catching billboards across Dublin. With the advertisements spilling out beyond the boundaries of their frames, the designs serve as a visual representation to reveal that the public could be wearing ill-fitting products.

The bold posters scattered across the city come in response to the statistic that says that around up to 44% of people are not using the right fitting condom. This new campaign works to combat the issue and highlight the lack of awareness and education in a disruptive way.

A recent survey conducted by Durex also revealed that more than ¾ of people are not 100% confident they are buying the right fitting condom, so the company is providing further visibility for its three options: Close fit, Regular fit and Wide fit.

Furthermore, by advocating for correct condom sizes with the new campaign and billboards, Durex aims to eradicate the misconception that using this particular means of contraception reduces sexual pleasure. For those who are unsure about which fit is best for them, the company is recommending they try out the new Nude range, which is their thinnest condom yet “designed to feel it all”* while practising safe sex.

In relation to the new initiative, Masooma Hasan, Brand Manager for Durex Ireland, stated: “Condoms don’t have to be a barrier to pleasure, and we don’t take a one size fits all approach. We believe that everybody should be able to find their best fit and have wonderful, feel-good sex, without compromising on safety or sensation.”

Hasan added: “Ultimately, we want to empower people to be their true sexual selves. A vital part of that is knowing which tools are available to you, and how to use those tools to enhance your sexual experience – not be a barrier to pleasure.”

This is the latest move from the brand to promote better sex in Ireland, following the launch of the ‘Your Sex/Your Way’ mission in April. While Ireland has come a long way, there is still room for more sex positivity. Durex aims to inspire a cultural shift, working towards creating a more progressive, open and vibrant environment.

