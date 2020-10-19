The Boulet Brothers get spooky in the fabulous Friends Of Dorothy podcast

In a fabulously eerie episode, Candy and Kiki at the Friends Of Dorothy podcast are joined by no less than The Boulet Brothers – creators of the legendary Dragula – the search for drag’s next supermonster! How perfect for the Halloween season is that?!

For the last two decades, The Boulet Brothers have been building their unique brand of “Drag, Filth, Horror and Glamour” through their legendary club-nights, parties and alternative drag competitions around the US. But it was in 2016 with the launch of their web series turned television show, Dragula, that they went from local legends to bonafide drag superstars – and cemented their status as the most iconic drag duo of all time.

With the release of Dragula – a pure grassroots and independent effort on their own behalf, the queens have now released dozens of drag monsters into the world and seen their creation grow from a hit YouTube show to an international cult classic streaming on major platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime and now Shudder.

With the current pandemic causing a halt to the entertainment industry, and production of Dragula season four postponed, Swanthula and Dracmorda (aka The Boulet Brothers) got creative. Instead of inviting their drag monsters to Los Angeles and risking the contestants’ safety, the drag duo brought the show on the road. In a two hour television event, The Boulet Brothers will travel across America visiting seven queens from season’s past who will battle it out in a bid to get resurrected and not only win a cash prize but return next year for season four.

The Boulets spoke to Candy and Kiki about it being the highest and most dramatic production level of drag in any show that viewers have ever seen. “It was half genius, half insanity,” Swanthula says of the unprecedented shoot. “Those circumstances are reflected in some of the footage. It’s going to be a bit of a time capsule when we look back at this in a year or two or more, you’ll see the way America was affected coast to coast, in the four corners of the country.”

“No one has seen drag presented this way before,” Dracmorda said in the podcast. “You get an in-depth look at these people’s lives. They all live in such different locations. Even the terrain and the people who live around them, and to have COVID happening around them when we’re filming, it’s such an interesting watch.”

In an exclusive, the queens said, “Just because we love the Irish we will give you two tidbits. You will see us in a deserted New Orleans street in full drag in the middle of a hurricane, costumes blowing in the storm – which is an incredible sight to see. And also for the first time, Dracmorda cries twice because she was so moved by the contestants stories. And we think you will too. The contestants open up in a way they never could while filming in a studio doing their makeup.”

Later in the podcast, the four queens chat candidly about about why it’s so important for drag artists to keep alternative and punk drag alive while drag is experiencing an all time high in the mainstream. The Boulets also open up about the fact that they will never sell or water down their show to appeal to everyone and make money, because it’s important to them to keep the show queer, underground and authentic to their audience. That’s the reason why their drag monsters should trust them when filming the show.

They also speak about how they have maintained their close relationship for over two decades, their favourite Halloween memories and the thought process behind those iconic extermination challenges!

Friends Of Dorothy with The Boulet Brothers is available now and Dragula:Resurrection airs internationally on October 20th and is available through Shudder in Ireland.