Musical powerhouses The Veronicas are unmissable guests on this week's Friends Of Dorothy

How insanely amazing have the lineup of guests been on the sparkling Friends Of Dorothy podcast? Pretty great, right? Well this week, the iconic Australian duo The Veronicas are on the way with a stunner of an interview.

The Veronicas, twins Lisa and Jessica Origliasso, chat with Candy and Kiki about being proud representatives for the LGBTQ+ community – while Jessica discusses her journey with her own sexuality and the pressures of doing so while being a public figure.

Jessica shared, “When we were embraced by the community it was truly the highlight of our careers. Early on in my own sexual exploration and coming into my own space as part of the community, I didn’t see a lot of the representation, especially in young musicians. I didn’t see myself or my friends represented and so for us to use our platforms it felt like a very natural decision and we didn’t overthink it, even though there was a lot of hush hush to not come out from the people above us.”

The twins also speak about their close relationship with Courtney Act and their history as a musical group in Australia when they were younger. Along with discussing the creativity, fashion and collaborations behind their latest music videos and upcoming album, Human, they also reveal some exclusives while chatting about upcoming projects.

It’s been 15 years since The Veronicas crashed onto the Australian music scene with ‘4ever’, and since then, the powerful duo have scored a string of top ten singles, albums and No. 1s worldwide. In 2007, they scored a massive no.1 here in Ireland with their signature track ‘Untouched’ and gained a huge international LGBTQ+ fanbase (something they take very seriously). The ladies are often seen at LGBTQ+ rallies and marches and are regulars at Pride festivals worldwide.

In the last year the duo have seen the release of their MTV show, Blood Is For Life, served as mentors on The Voice Australia and released their self-directed music video, ‘Biting My Tongue’ from their upcoming fourth album, Human.

