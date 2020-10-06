The iconic Sandra Bernhard talks Pose and her early queer influences on a very special episode of Friends of Dorothy

Dynamic duo Candy Warhol and Kiki St Clair are joined by the sensational comedian Sandra Bernhard for an unmissable conversation about queer icons during the latest episode of Friends of Dorothy.

Rising to fame in the 1980s for her hilarious comedy routines calling out political figures and celebrity culture, actress and singer Sandra rose to become a multitalented star and a beloved queer icon. Over the years, she has starred in shows such as Will & Grace, Roseanne, American Horror Story season 2, and Pose.

Alongside the always fabulous Candy and Kiki, Sandra talks about her most iconic roles, her early queer influences and her love of fashion. Plus she will be sharing how she landed the role of Nurse Judy in Pose, which proved to be one of the most standout and tear jerking performances on the season.

On Twitter, Sandra expressed her excitement to chat with these legendary Irish queens, “Can’t wait to join you wonderful kids! So much to discuss!”

Kiki and Candy’s chat with Sandra also promises numerous other surprises, including how cancel culture has affected comedians and performers as well as the comedian’s iconic neighbour Renee. There is plenty to love about this sweet and hilarious conversation so definitely get into it because this one’s a real treat.

Candy announced their very special guest over on her Twitter, “So excited that the legendary Sandra Bernhard is our guest on this week’s Friends of Dorothy podcast. And she was nothing but iconic.”

Debuting on Monday, October 5, this episode brings the comedy in force plus all the camp happenings around Ireland with friend of the podcast Max, including a Panto legend and her parrot. Since the show initially launched, it has garnered numerous fans and well earned praise for its wonderful conversational style and celebration of all things queer.

If you would like to catch up with Sandra Bernhard, Candy Warhol and Kiki St Clair on the latest episode of Friends of Dorothy, you can find it at this link. Plus definitely check out their Instagram for all the latest on special guests and wonderful surprises.