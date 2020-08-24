The unmissable Friends of Dorothy podcast reveals a stunning lineup of guests for week three!

Already iconic, our fab pals at the Friends of Dorothy podcast have achieved another slam dunk with their recently announced lineup of guests for week three! Hosts and drag performers extraordinaire, Candy Warhol and Kiki St Clair will be joined by Irish drag royalty, a multi-talented DJ and presenter, and international stars from the world of music.
Released every Monday and Friday, the podcast features fantastic folk dropping by to chat to the girls about Pride, community, and what makes a great ally (AKA a Friend Of Dorothy), plus everything camp, queer and stupid in between!
You can catch up on previous shenanigans here, now let’s dive in!
MONDAY 24 AUGUST
Shirley Temple Bar
The legendary Irish queen and host of Telly Bingo on RTÉ joins the queens to chat about how she started her career and landed her big TV role, Alternative Miss Ireland and why it had to end, and the influence of Drag Race on younger queens and audiences.
Candy and Kiki shared, “We couldn’t do a podcast with our favourite legends and not talk to Shirley, she has been a massive inspiration to both of us and paved the way for Irish queens to work in media. She’s also a gas bitch and did not disappoint!”
Hiba Elchikhe
Hiba Elchikhe is a London based singer and actress currently playing the iconic role of Pritti Pasha in Everybody’s Talking About Jamie on London’s West End.
Hiba chats to the queens about being an ally on- and off-stage, the joy of playing a muslim character who is also an LGBTQ+ ally, working with (and being put in drag by) Bianca Del Rio and being the first actress of middle eastern descent to play Princess Jasmine in Disney’s Aladdin.
FRIDAY 24 AUGUST
Rebecca Black
Rebecca Black shot to international fame with her iconic ‘Friday’ music video back in 2011. The video gained over 160 millions views in its first few months, making Rebecca a household name and leading to a role in Katy Perry’s music video ‘TGIF’. Since then, Rebecca has developed as a singer songwriter and has gone on to amass a major fanbase as a YouTuber and musician, releasing a string of successful singles.
In April 2020, Rebecca came out publicly as queer. The queens chat to Rebecca about her first Pride experiences, her close relationship with the queens in West Hollywood (she also recently starred in Morgan McMichaels debut music video), her recent music and coming out.
Tara Stewart
Tara Stewart is an Irish Indian presenter on RTE 2FM, host of the number one podcast, Dirty Laundry, successful DJ and recent cover girl of Stellar Magazine.
Tara talks to Candy and Kiki about growing up in Australia, the incredible (and hilarious) time she supported CHER on her latest tour, sustainable fashion, allyship, interviewing Shania Twain and how she and Candy made their DJ debuts together at Electric Picnic using nothing but an old laptop and an ipod.
So with a lineup like that, what are you waiting for?!
You can check out the lineup of other episodes here, and head on over to their Insta page to keep up-to-date with the Friends Of Dorothy podcast.
