Fab queer podcast Friends Of Dorothy has an epic lineup of guests for week two

The utterly unmissable and already iconic podcast, Friends Of Dorothy, rocketed off to a great start last week with a lineup that was simply gag worthy. Well, the girls have done it again. Hosts and drag performers extraordinaire, Candy Warhol and Kiki St Clair, have let us in on the astonishing guests coming your way next.

Released every Monday and Friday, the podcast features fantastic folk dropping by to chat to the girls about Pride, community, and what makes a great ally (AKA a Friend Of Dorothy), plus everything camp, queer and stupid in between!

You can catch up on week one’s shenanigans here, but for now, enough suspense!

MONDAY 17 AUGUST (Australian Special!)

Vanessa Amorosi

Multi-million selling singer-songwriter Vanessa Amorosi joins the gals this week as part of an Australian special! Vanessa burst onto the music scene in 2000 with massive sellers ‘Absolutely Everybody’, ‘Shine’ and ‘The Power’ and opened the Sydney 2000 Olympics with a jaw-dropping performance. Since then she has released a string of top ten albums and recently released her fifth album, The Blacklisted Collection.

Vanessa chats to the queens about the new music that she has been creating during isolation, how she feels about her LGBT+ fanbase and how her tracks are a staple at Pride celebrations, her first drag show experience and how, in her opinion, we can all do better as allies to each other.

Karen From Finance

The queens couldn’t travel Down Under and not meet up with one of the country’s most successful queens- Karen From Finance!

When Trixie and Katya name dropped Karen as one of the best drag names during their first episode of UNHhhh she became an instant obsession with drag fans worldwide. A regular on the comedy festival and Fringe festival circuit, Karen also tours internationally with Drag Race alumni and has appeared multiple times at Drag Con.

The legendary queen talks to Candy and Kiki about her drag beginnings, the Australian drag scene, touring the world and how life has been for her during quarantine.

FRIDAY 24 AUGUST

Marian Keyes

With almost 40 million books sold, Marian Keyes is one of the world’s best selling authors. Her new novel, Grown Ups, reached number one in Ireland, the UK, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa in its first week.

In a heartwarming interview, Candy and Kiki talk to the literary queen about her incredible success, her vocal support during the marriage referendum and her emotional reaction to the results. They also chat about how she first moved with her gay best friend for a fresh start and, of course, her love of makeup and her infamous Sephora trip videos which won her a new set of fans.

…lads! I'm a bit OVERWHELMED. In the BEST way! pic.twitter.com/B3qNTKLZlc — Marian EndDirectProvision Keyes (@MarianKeyes) February 20, 2020

Coco Peru

Coco Peru has been one of the world’s leading drag queens for over 30 years. Achieving mainstream success with movies like To Wong Foo… and Trick, she later landed a recurring role on Will and Grace and has presented Conversations with Coco – where she has interviewed legends like Jane Fonda, Liza Minelli, Lily Tomlin and Bea Arthur.

In recent years, she’s found a new legion of younger fans due to her multi-million viewed viral videos where she visits the likes of Walmart and Costco in full drag and her international tours with the Ru girls.

The queens talk to Coco about her first trip to Ireland, starting drag in New York in the midst of the AIDS crisis, how she landed her scene stealing role in To Wong Foo…, and her advice on how we can all be better to each other during these times.

So with a lineup like that, what are you waiting for?!

Check out week one here, and head on over to their Insta page to keep up-to-date with the Friends Of Dorothy podcast.