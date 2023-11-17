Boygenius and Ye Vagabonds release charity single paying tribute to Sinead O’Connor

Queer indie supergroup trio boygenius and Irish folk duo Ye Vagabonds recorded their own version of traditional song ‘The Parting Glass’ to benefit a Dublin charity after-school intervention programme, and it’s our new Christmas anthem.

The holiday charity single is a traditional parting song popular in Ireland and Scotland, that represents the final hospitality offered to a departing guest.

The bands will donate all proceeds from the single to a charity called the Aisling Project, an after-school project working with children and young people growing up in disadvantaged parts of Dublin.

The charity was chosen by Sinead O’Connor’s estate. The Irish singer also recorded her own version of The Parting Glass’ in 2002 and now she is also featured on the track’s cover art for the charity single released by boygenius and Ye Vagabonds.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by boygenius (@xboygeniusx)

The six-time Grammy-nominated band, boygenius, includes Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker. Earlier this year, they played at the Royal Hospital Kilmainham in Dublin as part of their European tour.

This release continues Phoebe Bridgers’ annual tradition of releasing a holiday single for charity.

Ye Vegabonds are an Irish folk duo who supported Bridgers when she played in Fairview Park during the summer of 2022. Comprised of Dublin-based brothers Diarmuid and Brían Mac Glionn, some of their most notable tracks are ‘Blue is the Eye’, ‘The Pride Of The Barrow’ and ‘I Courted a Wee Girl’.

This year’s charity, the Aisling Project, is an after-school intervention project providing a safe and caring environment for young people growing up in disadvantaged areas of Dublin. It supports five different centres across Ballymun and serves over 150 youth aged 7-18+.

All young people who attend the Aisling Project are given a hot, nutritious dinner and offered support to complete their homework. Aisling Project provides a wide range of ever-expanding activities, including drama, swimming, lego robotics, gymnastics, health awareness, and gardening. All programmes are offered in a welcoming and fun-filled environment.

“We are absolutely thrilled that boygenius have chosen to give proceeds from the release to Aisling Project,” says Project Leader Mícheál Clear. “It’s an absolute privilege to be associated with the stunningly beautiful homage to Sinead O’Connor and we can’t possibly thank boygenius enough.”

You can donate to the Aisling Project and listen to the single now.