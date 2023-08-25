Queer supergroup boygenius to bring five-star show to Dublin

Queer indie supergroup boygenius are preparing to take over Royal Hospital Kilmainham in Dublin as part of their European tour. The band, consisting of Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker, is heading to the Irish capital on Monday, August 28, for a gig that’s not to be missed.

The tour comes in light of the March 2023 release of their first full-length project, the record. Having already travelled to cities like Oslo, Copenhagen, Berlin, Cologne, London and more, the show has received glowing reviews from attendees, including a five-star rating from the Evening Standard.

While the crowd can certainly expect to hear songs from the debut album, like ‘$20’, ‘Emily I’m Sorry’ and ‘True Blue’, some older tracks from the group’s self-produced self-titled 2018 EP are also on the setlist.

“One-of-a-kind” – Rolling Stone⁰💫 @xboygeniusx rock into Dublin for their first ever Irish headline show, with a huge outdoor date confirmed at Dublin’s Royal Hospital Kilmainham THIS MONDAY✨ Final tickets: https://t.co/jSuH9SxNhj Subject to licence. pic.twitter.com/99KFFJSpao — MCD Productions (@mcd_productions) August 22, 2023

What’s more, concert-goers can also look forward to performances from support acts MUNA and Ye Vagabonds.

Fans of boygenius are likely to already be familiar with MUNA, another queer three-piece group from the US. Made up of bandmembers Katie Gavin, Naomi McPherson and Josette Maskin, their singles include ‘Silk Chiffon’, which features Phoebe Bridgers herself, as well as ‘Home By Now’, ‘Anything But Me’ and ‘What I Want’. With three albums under their belt, the group has sold out shows all over the world, and performed with likes of Taylor Swift.

On the other hand, Ye Vegabonds are an Irish folk duo who previously supported Bridgers when she played in Fairview Park during the summer of 2022. Comprised of Dublin-based brothers Diarmuid and Brían Mac Glionn, some of their most notable tracks include ‘Blue is the Eye’, ‘The Pride Of The Barrow’ and ‘I Courted a Wee Girl’.

A limited number of tickets for the boygenius show in Dublin are still on sale. Starting at €49.90, don’t miss out on attending one of the best queer gigs of the year!