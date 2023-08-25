Cork to host conference dedicated to queer women's sexual health

The team at LINC, Ireland’s only lesbian and bisexual women’s community organisation, is thrilled to announce that registration is now open for Q Con, its queer women’s sexual health and wellbeing conference coming to Cork City on September 16-17, 2023. Ahead of the fantastic event, organisers share what attendees can look forward to.

From fantasy to kink, speed dating and dance, Q Con promises to be a weekend to remember and what’s more, the event is completely free!

Q Con is an explicitly trans and non-binary inclusive weekend event dedicated to the sexual health and well-being of LBTQ+ women. This pioneering, unique event taking place over two days is dedicated to the sexual health and well-being of LBTQ+ women*. As the first of its kind, LINC is excited to lead the way toward an authentic exploration of sexual health and well-being, health inequities, and to contribute to positive queer visibility.

The weekend is packed full of discussions and workshops devoted to and celebrating us. We plan to work through harmful experiences of shame, biphobia, transphobia, invisibility and stigma and unlock our own individual potential for pleasure; to discuss and contribute to sexual health and wellbeing in a bold and unapologetic way – and you’re invited to join us!

Attendees will enjoy a keynote address from sex and relationship therapist Rachel Cooke. The programme also includes dedicated spaces for movement, social interaction, and exploration including a panel discussion dedicated to pleasure, and workshops including (but not limited to):

The Language of Touch

The Sweet Spot – dancing with pleasure, possibility and presence

Exploring, Communicating & Playing Out Fantasies

Speed Dating

Queering your Sex

and much more!

Tea, coffee and a light lunch will be provided for all participants. We encourage ISL users to get in touch with us at [email protected] for details on interpretation.

LINC envisions an Ireland where: “LBTQ women are celebrated” and “the values of diversity, inclusion, social justice and equity are championed,” and these values informed the programming and culture of the conference. So come dance, laugh, talk and champion the beautiful diversity of our community as we explore and unlock our potential for pleasure, fun and authenticity.

While Saturday morning events are open to everyone in the wider LGBTQ+ community including allies, the workshops and Sunday events are exclusively for lesbian, bisexual, queer and trans women and non-binary people who align with the LBTQ women’s community.

This event is completely free, but you must register so grab your tickets here for the conference on September 16-17 at the MTU Cork School of Music.

No LBTQ gathering would be complete without a space and place to dance and mingle, so this queer conference is offering up the ultimate LGBTQ+ evening entertainment in Cork on Saturday, September 16!

You’re invited to join the conference organisers and participants at The Hidden Attic for an evening of burlesque with The Peacock Parlour and Lay Hex Noir, live music with Witless, and dancing until the small hours under the expert spinning of DJ Jules. The Hidden Attic tickets are available here from €15.00.