Q Con: Queer Women's Sexual Health and Wellness Week lineup announced

Running from September 13 – 17, Q Con: Queer Women’s Sexual Health and Wellness Week will be an unmissable online festival with an incredible lineup of discussions and workshops.

All queer women are welcome to attend, and with all the events taking place on zoom, you can enjoy them from the comfort of your home. Even better, all events are free of charge, but make sure to book your tickets in advance. So what have the organisers got in store? Let’s take a look:

Monday September 13 – Sex and Pleasure

From fisting to fetish, sexual pleasure can take many forms. It can be fun to dive straight in, but before you do, it’s good to get the basics right. This webinar with Dr Caroline West will offer ways for you to take control of your confidence, your communication skills, and most importantly- your pleasure.

Sexual empowerment is so much more than knowing different positions, and this webinar will help you define what sexual empowerment means to you so that you can live your best queer sex life!

Tuesday September 14 – Let’s Talk Menopause

Hot and steamy or sticky and sweaty? All symptoms, side effects, queries and quirks are welcome! This Wednesday night event explores all things menopause with Dr Miranda McCarthy.

This workshop will take on a relaxed, café style approach. Participants will be invited to get involved in break-out room discussions to share, hear and explore the many different experiences of menopause in the community.

Wednesday September 15 – The Road Less Travelled: Identity based trauma and the LGBTI+ Community

This is a two-hour workshop where participants will be introduced to Identity Based Trauma (IBT) as it relates to the LGBTI+ community. The facilitator, Anne Marie Toole, supported by a second psychologist and staff from LGBTI+ community groups, will talk us through the mechanics of IBT; how it originates, what it feels like and how do we make sense of its relation to self-esteem, social anxiety and our attachment styles and relationship patterns.

The workshop will explore the social and cultural structures that inform IBT and the internalisation of homophobia, biphobia and transphobia. Anne Marie Toole will also help participants to become more aware of when trauma is activated, guide the group through understanding how the nervous system works and explore how to reconnect with our determined organic and authentic selves.

Thursday September 16 – Intersecting Experiences: Building confidence in our difference

This workshop explores the cross-identity experiences faced by many LGBTI+ people such as disability, ethnicity, gender, etc.

The conversation will take place through a panel discussion with strong encouragement given to audience participation as those involved discover the differences, similarities, challenges and triumphs of our beautifully diverse community.

Friday September 17 – An Evening with Eilish O’Carroll

Experience the pleasure of Eilish O’Carroll’s company as Q Con recaps on Queer Women’s Sexual Health and Wellness Week in an entertaining and relaxed atmosphere.

Make friends, discuss the workshops and enjoy a Friday night with other LGBTI+ women. Zoom never looked so good!

Q Con: Queer Women’s Sexual Health and Wellness Week is brought to you by LINC, BeLonG To, LGBT Ireland and Dublin Lesbian Line.