Competition: Win tickets to the amazing SoFFT Nights Festival!

SoFFT Nights Festival is set to return to Dunderry Park with some incredible LGBTQ+ acts, and we have a pair of tickets for one lucky winner!

The pair of tickets are for the night of September 3, which will feature Pillow Queens and many more.

If you want to grab tickets for some of the other nights, look what’s coming your way:

Taking to the stage across the weekend of August 27 and 28 are headliners Soda Blonde, who released their debut album Small Talk earlier this year. Also on the bill are musical talents Maija Sofia and Callistan.

On the September bill, our favourites Pillow Queens will perform tracks from their critically acclaimed debut record In Waiting released last September. The album saw them perform on James Corden’s The Late Late Show in the USA.

Joining them will be another fave of ours, Miss Shane Daniel Byrne, one of the breakout comedy stars of lockdown keeping us all laughing through the darkest days of the pandemic, Byrne has gained a following of nearly 30,000 people on Instagram with his sketches being viewed over a million times in 2020 alone. Shane will be the MC for the festival.

More queer faves set to join the Queens in Dunderry include the babes from the Poz Vibes Podcast! Added to the Saturday September 4 lineup Poz Vibe Podcast with Robbie Lawlor and Veda Lady will record in front of a live audience in Dunderry Park.

The theme of the podcast is HIV and Sexual Wellbeing which will see an open and interactive discussion around transmission routes of HIV, the lesbian community’s amazing supportive role throughout the AIDS pandemic, and women and HIV. Expect a quick sexual health quiz, a little song, and perhaps a little boogie!

So how do you get your hands on a pair of tickets for SoFFT Nights Festival on September 3? Just answer the simple question below:

What is the name of Pillow Queens debut album?

