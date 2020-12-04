Boyz magazine appoints trans affairs editor following backlash over platforming trans-exclusionary group

London-based magazine Boyz has appointed a trans affairs editor following widespread backlash to the publication’s endorsement of a trans-exclusionary lobbying group.

On Monday, November 30, author and sexual health campaigner Rebecca Tallon de Havilland joined Boyz magazine as their trans affairs editor. In this new role, she will lead the publication’s coverage of trans, non-binary and gender identity-related issues as well as introduce new trans writers and interviewees to the team.

Speaking about the online backlash against the publication and her role as trans affairs editor, de Havilland shared, “I did feel sad and upset when I saw it first on social media, but then I thought how could we build a bridge for our community to move forward with this.”

“I’m so pleased I did reach out as I’ve always been a fan of Boyz magazine in the past and how you handled my story last year for World AIDS Day with such sensitivity was lovely. I want to be a part of the solution that brings us together, which I am delighted that is also what you want too. Also if I hadn’t been given a second chance some years back, I wouldn’t be here today,” de Havilland continued.

Boyz magazine was met by widespread backlash and concern from the LGBTQ+ community after they promoted a webinar for a trans-exclusionary lobbying group. The team have since publicly apologised, announcing they were working alongside Mermaids UK to further improve in their reportage and representation of the trans community.

On Twitter, Mermaids UK wrote, “So much has happened this week and Boyz magazine have serious work to do. We’re encouraged that Rebecca Tallon de Havilland is there to represent trans lives. We’re glad to have urged those in charge to embrace and amplify trans lives.”

Editor and co-founder of Boyz magazine, David Bridle, welcomed de Havilland in her new position, “I am delighted that Rebecca has chosen to take on this new role despite the difficult circumstances Boyz has faced recently.”

“I am very sorry for the distress I have caused in the transgender community as a result of my actions and I hope with Rebecca’s help that I can rebuild those relationships with the trans community and our loyal Boyz readers and supporters,” Bridle further stated.