Gay South Dublin councillor targeted with vile homophobic voicemails

Councillor Francis Timmons is calling for hate crime legislation after he received a string of disgusting homophobic voicemails last week, calling him a “filthy scumbag homosexual”.

Commenting with regards to the incident, the councillor said: “Another day another person using homophobic language towards me calling me a ‘filthy scumbag homosexual’ among other things were left as messages left on my phone. How dare anyone think it’s ok to leave messages like that on someone’s phone?”

He continued: “I’m sick of some people thinking you can do and say things like this! I am a strong person, but some other person may not be able to cope with this crap.’’

This is, unfortunately, not the first time councillor Timmons and his husband have had to deal homophobic incidents and hate speech. Just last year his car and front door were vandalised, and vulgar hate messages were sent in the mail and through videos online.

After the incident, many flocked to his social media to offer him love and support, “I woke up the next day and read all the messages on my social media, they were all very kind and thoughtful messages and very much appreciated,” the independent Clondalkin rep added, “as always I will pick myself up and get on with my work – I am living for a day when no human has to put up with crap because of there sexuality. Words do hurt and do effect mental health.”

Timmons also applauded the help and quick response of South Dublin County Council and Clondalkin Guard, and urged anyone who has been the victim of such attacks to contact the authorities.

A spokesperson for the Call it Out Campaign, Timmons has renewed his call for hate crime legislation in Ireland: “Hate legislation and anti-bullying legislation is on its way so that day will come. In the meantime I have the best Facebook friends – thank you!”