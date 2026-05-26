How brands can support the LGBTQ+ community this Pride and beyond

Every June, brands rush to celebrate Pride by covering their logos in rainbow colours, launching limited-edition merchandise and posting polished messages of support for the LGBTQ+ community. But the community is becoming increasingly sceptical of performative “rainbow washing”, especially when those same companies fail to support queer people beyond Pride month.

Getting Pride right requires far more than seasonal marketing. It means shifting from visibility for profit to visibility with purpose. The brands earning genuine trust are those backing their campaigns with tangible action: donating to LGBTQ+ organisations, protecting trans rights, creating inclusive workplaces and ensuring queer people are involved in shaping the narrative from the start.

Authenticity begins with platforming queer voices rather than speaking over them. Too often, Pride campaigns present sanitised, commercially safe versions of queerness. Real representation should reflect the full diversity and complexity of LGBTQ+ lives.

Intersectionality is also essential. Many queer experiences are also shaped by race, disability, class and gender identity, and brands must recognise that Pride is not a one-size-fits-all celebration. Campaigns that ignore these realities risk reducing LGBTQ+ people to marketing aesthetics rather than human beings with lived experiences.

Consumers now expect brands to back Pride campaigns with meaningful financial commitments. If a company releases Pride-themed products, transparency matters. Audiences want to know exactly where profits are going and how much is being donated. Supporting grassroots organisations can have a far greater impact than surface-level branding exercises. In Ireland, many companies have partnered with organisations that directly support queer communities year-round, including GCN.

Some brands are already demonstrating what meaningful Pride engagement can look like. Hinge created its ‘Not Frequently Asked Questions’ resource with queer therapists and activists to address the specific anxieties faced by LGBTQ+ daters. Meanwhile, Lucy & Yak collaborated with seven LGBTQ+ artists for its ‘With Love’ campaign, producing a patchwork collection celebrating queer creativity and trans joy. Crucially, the brand donated 100% of profits to charities supporting trans and disabled LGBTQ+ communities.

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True allyship does not end on July 1. Brands that genuinely support LGBTQ+ people integrate queer representation into year-round hiring, storytelling and leadership decisions. They continue supporting the community even when doing so attracts backlash or controversy.

Pride should never be treated as a marketing trend. At its best, it is a platform for awareness, solidarity and action.