Charli xcx’s ‘Brat’ crowned Collins Word of the Year for 2024

‘Brat’ has been crowned Collins Dictionary’s Word of the Year for 2024 thanks to the impact of Charli xcx. The term has become a cultural phenomenon since the release of the British pop star’s sixth studio album of the same name on June 7, which was followed up by remix projects and viral collaborations.

Announcing the news on Friday, November 1, Collins confirmed that ‘Brat’ has been “newly defined in 2024 as ‘characterized by a confident, independent, and hedonistic attitude’”. As Charli xcx puts it, it describes someone who “has a breakdown, but kind of like parties through it” – someone who is honest, blunt and “a little bit volatile”.

Before this year, the word was defined by Collins as “someone, especially a child”, who “behaves badly or annoys you”.

“Inspired by the Charli XCX album, ‘brat’ has become one of the most talked about words of 2024,” Collins stated. “More than a hugely successful album, ‘brat’ is a cultural phenomenon that has resonated with people globally, and ‘brat summer’ established itself as an aesthetic and a way of life.”

‘Brat’ was crowned winner by Collins’ lexicographers who examine media to determine which words are new and notable from the previous year. The Top 10 list also contains ‘era’, inspired by fellow pop star Taylor Swift, demonstrating the impact of female musicians in today’s society. The dictionary defines the word as “a period of one’s life or career that is of a distinctive character”.

Gen Z phrases like “yapping”, which means talking at length, and “delulu”, short for delusional, also made the list, similarly highlighting the influence of social media apps like TikTok and Snapchat.

The only political term to feature is the word “supermajority”, following the large amount of elections happening globally this year. Collins defines it as a “large majority in a legislative assembly that enables a government to pass laws without effective scrutiny”.