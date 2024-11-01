Drag artist and HIV activist Veda Lady releases special U=U liqueur

One of Ireland’s favourite drag performers and HIV activists Veda Lady has proudly presented her new creation, Love Bomb—a bold, blood orange liqueur crafted to spark conversations and celebrate the U=U message. Made in a spirited collaboration between Poz Vibe Podcast and The Bartender Collective, this unique drink aims to make a lasting impact.

U=U, otherwise known as ‘Undetectable Equals Untransmittable’, is a powerful, empowering message that emphasises that with effective treatment, HIV can be reduced to undetectable levels in the bloodstream, making it untransmittable. The goal of Love Bomb is simple yet powerful: to educate, celebrate, and help break down the stigma surrounding HIV, one glass at a time.

For Veda, creating Love Bomb wasn’t just about launching their own delicious liqueur—it was about harnessing the power of conversation, especially in social spaces like bars, clubs, and gatherings. Each bottle is more than just a drink; it’s an invitation to talk openly about HIV, reduce misinformation, and break the silence surrounding a topic often left unspoken.

Speaking to GCN, they said: “At home testing, condoms, PrEP, PEP and most importantly U=U are all the tools we need to end HIV but our biggest barrier is HIV stigma. The message that destroys the most stigma and empowers people living with HIV the most is the scientific fact that once on effective treatment we can’t pass the virus on to our lovers or our children.

“When I was approached about doing my own hooch, I realised we could make something to help promote U=U at the bar, in clubs and to get conversations started at parties and family gatherings. The fantasy is that Love Bomb is a potion that heels HIV stigma, internal stigma and the stigma that exists out there in the world.”

Simply put, Love Bomb offers drinkers a way to engage with the message as they enjoy, whether they’re gifting it to a friend or raising a toast themselves. It is designed to break down barriers and change perspectives, helping create a world where people can talk openly about HIV without fear or prejudice. Love Bomb is a playful yet purposeful way to bring HIV awareness into the mix at parties, gatherings, or quiet moments at the bar.

Whether you’re looking to support the poz community, give a meaningful gift, or simply enjoy a fresh cocktail, Love Bomb offers the chance to learn, share, and make a difference. So, let’s raise a glass and start a conversation.