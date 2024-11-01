Fabulous queer events happening across Ireland this November

Spooky season is officially over and now we’re left with nothing else to do but wait for Christmas to come, right? Wrong! Just check out how many fabulous queer events are happening around Ireland this November.

Notions, the Samhain Edition – Alien Nation art collective

November 2 – Electric Avenue, Waterford

Waterford-based queer artist collective Alien Nation has a special event in store this November 2, described as a “queer club night for DJs, dancers and demons”. Filled to the brim with circus performers, live music, dance and DJs, it’s a night not to be missed if you’re in Waterford! Tickets are available here.

Queer Art Club

November 9 – Butler Gallery, Kilkenny

With each session exploring different mediums of expression, this bi-monthly art club is the place for those who want to dip their toes in new forms of art. The facilitator will be Cúan Cusack, a Waterford-based artist, and the venue is wheelchair accessible. Book your spot here.

Pitch, Please at Output Belfast 2024

November 12 – Tetto Rooftop, Belfast

This year’s Belfast music showcase and conference Output features an LGBTQ+ music stage dedicated to generating visibility and opportunities for queer artists and industry professionals. Find the lineup and more info here.

Q Mama, kudos for spilling – Poz Vibe

November 27 – The George, Dublin

The amazing duo behind Poz Vibe are hosting a special World AIDS Day event with activist, artist and renowned RuPaul’s Drag Race USA star Q. And guess what, mama? No cover charge all night. Find out more below.

Callings – Kabosh Theatre Company

November 6 to 9 – Project Arts Centre

To celebrate 50 years of heroic activism by pioneers of the LGBTQ+ community in the North of Ireland, the play Callings is coming to Dublin’s Project Arts Centre this November. The play, produced by Belfast-based theatre company Kabosh, focuses on the activism of the dedicated people who set up the helpline Cara-Friend 50 years ago to offer support and friendship at a time when homosexuality was still illegal in the North. Tickets here.

Gauche Market

November 17 – Wigwam, Dublin

The time for coats and hot coffee has arrived, and what better way to warm our cold hearts than a lovely cosy market? Since it’s never too early to start your Christmas shopping, head to Wigwam on November 17 for the latest edition of the Gauche Market.

GAY Belfast

November 9 – Botanic Inn, Belfast

This new monthly LGBTQ+ event is set to launch in a popular South Belfast venue this November. Hosted by Northern Irish drag icon Titti Von Tramp, GAY Belfast offers a safe, welcoming space for the LGBTQ+ community in Northern Ireland. Find out more here.

Oscar – The Australian Ballet

November 19 to December 3 – online

Livestreamed all over the world from November 19, this is a new ballet based on the life and writings of Oscar Wilde created by Tony and Olivier Award-winning choreographer Christopher Wheeldon. With a combination of life events and two of the Irish author’s most notable works, The Nightingale and the Rose and The Picture of Dorian Gray, Wheeldon created a highly cinematic ballet about the literary genius. Find more info here.

LILGBT online book club

November 19 – Zoom

Launched by the London Irish LGBTQ+ network LILGBT, the first night of this new online book club is set to take place on November 19. For their first meetup, the team chose a classic: Brendan Behan’s Borstal Boy. Reserve your spot here.

Ultra Dogme – Belfast Film Festival

October 31 to November 9 – Belfast

Having already kicked off on October 31, the Belfast Film Festival is set to screen the best of cinema until November 9. Among the events included in the programme is Ultra Dogme, which will showcase experimental shorts by trans filmmakers. Find more info here.

Drag & Draw

November 6 – Street 66, Dublin

Taking place in Street 66, this event offers a fabulous life drawing session with drag models. At the November 6 event, the model will be none other than drag icon Taffy Taffy, which means stellar art will be produced. Tickets here.

Cork International Film Festival

November 7 to 17 – Cork

Celebrating its 69th-anniversary edition in November 2024, this festival is set to platform the best in Irish and international films throughout Cork City. Among the queer highlights in this year’s programme are screenings of films such as All Shall Be Well, Love Alone Can’t Make a Child and Trans Memoria. Find the full programme here.

Sí-bín Queer Céilí

November 10 – The Bernard Shaw, Dublin

A night of fun and celebration, this vibrant event invites the LGBTQ+ community and allies to come together for an evening filled with traditional Irish music and Céilí dancing. Whether you’re an absolute beginner or a seasoned professional, everyone is welcome to participate and enjoy Dublin’s campest Céilí. Tickets here.

Project Arts Centre Open Day

November 2 – Project Arts Centre, Dublin

Project Arts Centre in Temple Bar is inviting the public to an exciting lineup of free and accessible events as part of its Open Day on Saturday, November 2. This vibrant day will feature performances, workshops, discussions, live music, and global food, showcasing rising Irish talents. Find out more here.

These are just some of the incredible queer events happening across Ireland this November. If you think we’ve missed one, get in touch at [email protected].