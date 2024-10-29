Project Arts Centre to celebrate creative diversity at unmissable Open Day

Project Arts Centre in Temple Bar is inviting the public to an exciting lineup of free and accessible events as part of its Open Day on Saturday, November 2. This vibrant day will feature performances, workshops, discussions, live music, and global food, showcasing rising Irish talents like Haus of Schiaparelli, Fortune Igiebor, Quilombo Terra, and Disrupt Disability Arts Festival.

Project Arts Centre Open Day highlights include:

Sensory-Friendly ‘Quiet Opening’

The day kicks off with a sensory-adapted quiet opening from 11am to 1pm, providing a calm environment for those who benefit from reduced sensory stimulation.

Disrupt Disability Arts Festival Panel

At 12:15pm in The Cube, the Disrupt Disability Arts Festival will host a panel discussion led by disability advocates, exploring artistic excellence in the context of the social model of disability. This session aims to foster connections between the disability community and broader society, sparking dialogue and shared experiences.

Manal Mahamid’s Conversation on Palestinian Identity

Join Palestinian artist Manal Mahamid at 1pm in the Upper Foyer for an interactive discussion on the symbolism of the olive tree. Exploring themes of landscape, displacement, and resilience, Mahamid will share visual materials, texts, and recipes inspired by Palestinian heritage.

Haus of Schiaparelli Voguing Workshop

Experience the energy of Ballroom culture with Haus of Schiaparelli’s voguing class, open to all abilities. Running from 2pm to 3:30pm in The Space Upstairs, this workshop celebrates the Black and Brown-led ballroom culture that has found a strong presence in Ireland. Allies are warmly welcomed.

Tola Vintage Pop-Up Store + Photo Studio

From 2pm to 4pm in The Cube, shop Tola Vintage’s latest collection, ‘Take Care of Each Other,’ designed by Irish artist Thomas Kettle. This exclusive merch includes T-shirts, long sleeves, and totes. Speaking about the event, Tola Vintage founder Ayuba Salaudeen said, “I’m super excited about this collaboration and I want to thank Project Arts Centre for this opportunity. I’m happy we can work on something that will benefit a lot of young Black people, and this will definitely open more doors for a lot of people in the future.”

For over half a century, Project Arts Centre has served as a creative home for diverse artists and audiences in Dublin. This year’s Open Day builds on that legacy, inviting the public to explore the complex and vibrant arts landscape of Ireland through an accessible, inclusive celebration of creativity. No booking is required, and all events are free to attend.