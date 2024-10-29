Troye Sivan U=U SWEAT Tour outfit goes up for Elton John AIDS Foundation auction

Troye Sivan’s U=U outfit, which he wore on his recently wrapped SWEAT Tour with Charli xcx, is being auctioned to raise funds for the Elton John AIDS Foundation. The listing is available to bid on from now until Friday, November 1, and currently stands at $2,305 at the time of writing.

Sivan sported the look, created by Alled-Martinez and styled by Marc Forne, at the San Francisco show on October 20. It draws inspiration from the designer’s Unsung Heroes collection, which honoured those who silently suffered AIDS-related deaths due to stigma.

The outfit includes a black sleeveless vest made from cotton jersey, featuring self-fabric trims at the collar and arm openings. It is adorned with a ‘U=U’ appliqué, emphasising the Undetectable = Untransmittable message to promote HIV awareness and encourage conversations.

It also includes 70s-inspired washed denim shorts and black leather chaps. The chaps are designed to layer over the shorts and feature a metallic buckle at the front, lace-up detailing at the back, two zippered pockets with metallic hardware, and three snap fastenings down the outer sides of each leg.

While the listing is based in the United States, people from all over the world are eligible to place bids. The U=U outfit will be the closest many international fans will get to Troye Sivan and Charli xcx’s SWEAT Tour, which only travelled to venues across North America. The pair sold out all 22 dates of the run, including in cities like Toronto, New York, Chicago and LA.

The outfit will be shipped to the successful bidder after the auction ends at 7pm on November 1, with delivery dates estimated between Monday, December 16 and Wednesday, January 8. All net proceeds will go towards supporting the Elton John AIDS Foundation, a charity set up by the iconic musician in 1992 to help end AIDS-related deaths, HIV transmissions, and discrimination.